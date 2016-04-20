Navigating Niagara Falls by Helicopter | That's Amazing

2.The Valley of 2,000 Temples
It's a surprisingly dangerous mission—to safely navigate the skies of one of North America's most iconic tourist destinations. The helicopter pilots of Niagara Falls battle extreme wind and unpredictable weather conditions to give tourists that one spectacular view from 3,000 feet. Stanley Snopkowski, Chief Helicopter Pilot for Rainbow Air, spent 20 years in the military, but during that time he never encountered conditions like those over Niagara Falls. Some days, Snopkowski says, the weather "wins" and pilots simply cannot takeoff. But when you're lucky enough to experience a flight on a clear day, the view will stay with you for the rest of your life.
