The Sketchy Past of the Two-Dollar Bill

2.Where Dollars Die (and Are Reborn)
3.Meet the King of Fake Cash
4.Chasing Away Evil Spirits in Bulgaria
5.Building the World’s Largest Telescope
6.Japan’s Aori Nishimura Is One of the World’s Best Skateboarders
7.Choreographer Kathryn Burns Finds the Funny in Dance
8.How a Buddhist Monk Turns Plastic into Robes in Thailand
9.Geeking Out With Actor Dante Basco from “Hook” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender”
10.Bringing a New Voice to Cartoons
11.A Hub For Art and Pop Culture in Dubai
12.A Modern Day Warrior: Mastering Mounted Archery
13.The Hawaiian Rain Dancers Who Summon Storms
14.Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
15.Braille Trails: Helping the Visually Impaired Experience Nature
16.No Limbs Needed for This Badass Mountaineer
17.Aging With Grace in the Bronx
18.How a Free Ambulance Service Is Saving Lives In Rural India
19.Hawaii’s History Carved in Stone
20.The Olympic Gold Medalist Working to End Drowning
21.Meet the Helpers Rising Up During the Coronavirus Pandemic
22.Why the Mother of Mother's Day Hated Mother's Day
23.Giving a Voice to the Streets
24.The True Story Behind Gaming’s Most Bizarre Urban Legend
25.Dr. Adventure Is Building The Bionic Human
The two-dollar bill has a shady past. The bills, affectionately called "Toms" (nicknamed for Thomas Jefferson's image) were once associated with gambling, bribes and prostitution. While rare, they are still passed around today, and kept in the wallets of uncles everywhere.
