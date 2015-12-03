The Sketchy Past of the Two-Dollar Bill

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Where Dollars Die (and Are Reborn)
3:00

2.Where Dollars Die (and Are Reborn)

3.
Meet the King of Fake Cash
2:07

3.Meet the King of Fake Cash

4.
Chasing Away Evil Spirits in Bulgaria
2:44

4.Chasing Away Evil Spirits in Bulgaria

5.
Building the World’s Largest Telescope
2:51

5.Building the World’s Largest Telescope

6.
Japan’s Aori Nishimura Is One of the World’s Best Skateboarders
2:46

6.Japan’s Aori Nishimura Is One of the World’s Best Skateboarders

7.
Choreographer Kathryn Burns Finds the Funny in Dance
5:49

7.Choreographer Kathryn Burns Finds the Funny in Dance

8.
How a Buddhist Monk Turns Plastic into Robes in Thailand
2:47

8.How a Buddhist Monk Turns Plastic into Robes in Thailand

9.
Geeking Out With Actor Dante Basco from “Hook” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender”
4:20

9.Geeking Out With Actor Dante Basco from “Hook” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender”

10.
Bringing a New Voice to Cartoons
2:59

10.Bringing a New Voice to Cartoons

11.
A Hub For Art and Pop Culture in Dubai
5:15

11.A Hub For Art and Pop Culture in Dubai

12.
A Modern Day Warrior: Mastering Mounted Archery
2:51

12.A Modern Day Warrior: Mastering Mounted Archery

13.
The Hawaiian Rain Dancers Who Summon Storms
4:10

13.The Hawaiian Rain Dancers Who Summon Storms

14.
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
3:20

14.Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’

15.
Braille Trails: Helping the Visually Impaired Experience Nature
2:42

15.Braille Trails: Helping the Visually Impaired Experience Nature

16.
No Limbs Needed for This Badass Mountaineer
3:54

16.No Limbs Needed for This Badass Mountaineer

17.
Aging With Grace in the Bronx
5:13

17.Aging With Grace in the Bronx

18.
How a Free Ambulance Service Is Saving Lives In Rural India
3:11

18.How a Free Ambulance Service Is Saving Lives In Rural India

19.
Hawaii’s History Carved in Stone
4:28

19.Hawaii’s History Carved in Stone

20.
The Olympic Gold Medalist Working to End Drowning
2:15

20.The Olympic Gold Medalist Working to End Drowning

21.
Meet the Helpers Rising Up During the Coronavirus Pandemic
4:16

21.Meet the Helpers Rising Up During the Coronavirus Pandemic

22.
Why the Mother of Mother's Day Hated Mother's Day
2:16

22.Why the Mother of Mother's Day Hated Mother's Day

23.
Giving a Voice to the Streets
3:39

23.Giving a Voice to the Streets

24.
The True Story Behind Gaming’s Most Bizarre Urban Legend
7:05

24.The True Story Behind Gaming’s Most Bizarre Urban Legend

25.
Dr. Adventure Is Building The Bionic Human
2:14

25.Dr. Adventure Is Building The Bionic Human

The Sketchy Past of the Two-Dollar Bill

The two-dollar bill has a shady past. The bills, affectionately called "Toms" (nicknamed for Thomas Jefferson's image) were once associated with gambling, bribes and prostitution. While rare, they are still passed around today, and kept in the wallets of uncles everywhere.

Location

United States

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
3:00
Where Dollars Die (and Are Reborn)
Up Next
2:07
Meet the King of Fake Cash
Up Next
2:44
Chasing Away Evil Spirits in Bulgaria
Up Next
2:51
Building the World’s Largest Telescope
Japan’s Aori Nishimura Is One of the World’s Best Skateboarders
Up Next
2:46
Japan’s Aori Nishimura Is One of the World’s Best Skateboarders
Kathryn Burns, Choreographer for ‘Key & Peele’ Finds the Funny in Dance
Up Next
5:49
Choreographer Kathryn Burns Finds the Funny in Dance
How a Buddhist Monk Turns Plastic into Robes in Thailand
Up Next
2:47
How a Buddhist Monk Turns Plastic into Robes in Thailand
Up Next
4:20
Geeking Out With Actor Dante Basco from “Hook” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender”
Up Next
2:59
Bringing a New Voice to Cartoons
Up Next
5:15
A Hub For Art and Pop Culture in Dubai
Up Next
2:51
A Modern Day Warrior: Mastering Mounted Archery
Up Next
4:10
The Hawaiian Rain Dancers Who Summon Storms
Up Next
3:20
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
Up Next
2:42
Braille Trails: Helping the Visually Impaired Experience Nature
Up Next
3:54
No Limbs Needed for This Badass Mountaineer
Up Next
5:13
Aging With Grace in the Bronx
How a Free Ambulance Service Is Saving Lives In Rural India
Up Next
3:11
How a Free Ambulance Service Is Saving Lives In Rural India
Up Next
4:28
Hawaii’s History Carved in Stone
Up Next
2:15
The Olympic Gold Medalist Working to End Drowning
Meet the Helpers Rising Up During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Up Next
4:16
Meet the Helpers Rising Up During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Up Next
2:16
Why the Mother of Mother's Day Hated Mother's Day
Up Next
3:39
Giving a Voice to the Streets
Up Next
7:05
The True Story Behind Gaming’s Most Bizarre Urban Legend
Up Next
2:14
Dr. Adventure Is Building The Bionic Human

Related Stories

Up Next
7:20
These Ice Swimmers Battle Frozen Death with Every Stroke | That's Amazing
Up Next
1:57
The Inventor of Cruise Control Couldn’t See
Up Next
2:48
This 12-Year-Old Has Taken the Art World by Storm
Up Next
2:12
Pow Wow in the Club: A New Spin on First Nations Music
In Japan, This Artisan Has Been Making Kumano Brushes for 50 Years
Up Next
3:27
In Japan, This Artisan Has Been Making Kumano Brushes for 50 Years
How Equine Therapy Helps Veterans Cope With PTSD
Up Next
4:14
How Equine Therapy Helps Veterans Cope With PTSD
Up Next
2:47
A Race Against Time: Cuba's Fast And Furious
Up Next
2:32
The Last of Switzerland’s Cowbell Makers
Up Next
3:38
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
Up Next
1:20
China’s City of Canals
Up Next
2:17
A Look Inside the Empowering World of Trans Bodybuilding
The Homecoming Project: Helping Former Prisoners Find New Homes
Up Next
4:08
California’s Homecoming Project Helps the Formerly Incarcerated Come Home
arolsen archives, arolsen, holocaust, ancestry
Up Next
4:05
Making Holocaust Archives Available to Everyone
Up Next
5:44
Climbing Wind Turbines for a Living | That's Amazing
Up Next
1:54
How The NFL Prepared Me To Be A NASA Astronaut
Up Next
2:15
The Poison Supper Club That Made Our Food Safe
Up Next
3:21
Exploring the Swiss Alps by Cable Car
Up Next
3:00
Filling Potholes to Fill a Void
Up Next
1:13
Hello Bright Eyes! Meet the Burrowing Owl
Up Next
4:40
How a Somali Refugee Is Creating Community in Minnesota, One Dinner at a Time
This Couple Is One of the Fastest Tandem Bike Teams in the World
Up Next
5:22
This Racing Couple Shares Love, Life and a Tandem Bike
Up Next
2:29
In a Turkish Galaxy Far, Far Away...
Up Next
41:29
Meet Earth's Minders
Up Next
2:25
A Family Affair: Truly Revisiting the Dead
Up Next
1:00
Lima: Pan Con Pejerrey

Recommended Playlists

For the Love of the Throne

6 videos | 13 min

CJ McCollum: Mentoring the Next Generation

4 videos | 13 min

Spice of Europe

9 videos | 22 min

Beethoven 5 Ways

2 videos | 2 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.