This Surgeon Has Restored Sight to 130,000 of Nepal’s Blind

2.The Black Belt Ballet Dancer
3.How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion
4.The Teenager Schooling World Leaders on Climate Change
5.The Healing Properties of South Korea’s Bamboo Salt
6.Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
7.The Ghost Army That Helped Defeat Hitler
8.The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
9.The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
10.Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
11.Sharing Science Through Origami Microscopes
12.A Love to the Moon and Back
13.The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
14.Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
15.The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
16.China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
17.Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
18.Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
19. Smashing Stereotypes in Synchronized Swimming
20.A Conversation with an Interabled Couple on Life and Love
21.The Most Exclusive NYC Dining Experience Is at This Guy’s Apartment
22.This Is Latin America’s First Primarily Transgender School
23.Bauhaus Ballet: A Dance of Geometry
24.The Abandoned Whaling Station Nature Reclaimed
25.Cruising Melbourne's Canopies With A Chainsaw
26.Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth
Dr. Sanduk Ruit is an ophthalmologist on a mission to restore sight to Nepal’s blind. He is the executive director of the nonprofit Tilganga Institute of Ophthalmology in Kathmandu, Nepal, and has operated on more than 130,000 patients. He has adopted innovative surgical techniques for cataracts and often travels to perform operations, walking up to seven days hauling surgical equipment to reach patients who live in Nepal’s most remote villages. Why does Dr. Ruit do this? He lost family to treatable diseases and knows what it’s like not to have access to healthcare.
