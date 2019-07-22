This Surgeon Has Restored Sight to 130,000 of Nepal’s Blind

GBSLogoWithName
2.
The Black Belt Ballet Dancer
2:26

2.The Black Belt Ballet Dancer

3.
How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion
3:24

3.How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion

4.
The Teenager Schooling World Leaders on Climate Change
7:58

4.The Teenager Schooling World Leaders on Climate Change

5.
The Healing Properties of South Korea’s Bamboo Salt
2:18

5.The Healing Properties of South Korea’s Bamboo Salt

6.
Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
2:35

6.Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps

7.
The Ghost Army That Helped Defeat Hitler
1:46

7.The Ghost Army That Helped Defeat Hitler

8.
The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
1:57

8.The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero

9.
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
2:19

9.The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones

10.
Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
2:06

10.Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle

11.
Sharing Science Through Origami Microscopes
2:55

11.Sharing Science Through Origami Microscopes

12.
A Love to the Moon and Back
3:35

12.A Love to the Moon and Back

13.
The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
3:50

13.The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride

14.
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
3:20

14.Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’

15.
The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
2:10

15.The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home

16.
China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
2:47

16.China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels

17.
Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
4:10

17.Creating the New Sounds of Dubai

18.
Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
10:02

18.Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease

19.
Smashing Stereotypes in Synchronized Swimming
3:10

19. Smashing Stereotypes in Synchronized Swimming

20.
A Conversation with an Interabled Couple on Life and Love
19:11

20.A Conversation with an Interabled Couple on Life and Love

21.
The Most Exclusive NYC Dining Experience Is at This Guy’s Apartment
2:42

21.The Most Exclusive NYC Dining Experience Is at This Guy’s Apartment

22.
This Is Latin America’s First Primarily Transgender School
3:06

22.This Is Latin America’s First Primarily Transgender School

23.
Bauhaus Ballet: A Dance of Geometry
2:52

23.Bauhaus Ballet: A Dance of Geometry

24.
The Abandoned Whaling Station Nature Reclaimed
1:32

24.The Abandoned Whaling Station Nature Reclaimed

25.
Cruising Melbourne's Canopies With A Chainsaw
2:07

25.Cruising Melbourne's Canopies With A Chainsaw

26.
Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth
5:12

26.Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth

This Surgeon Has Restored Sight to 130,000 of Nepal’s Blind

Dr. Sanduk Ruit is an ophthalmologist on a mission to restore sight to Nepal’s blind. He is the executive director of the nonprofit Tilganga Institute of Ophthalmology in Kathmandu, Nepal, and has operated on more than 130,000 patients. He has adopted innovative surgical techniques for cataracts and often travels to perform operations, walking up to seven days hauling surgical equipment to reach patients who live in Nepal’s most remote villages. Why does Dr. Ruit do this? He lost family to treatable diseases and knows what it’s like not to have access to healthcare.

Profiles

Location

Kathmandu, Nepal

Full Map
