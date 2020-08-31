How a New Generation of Composers are Modernizing Beethoven

2.The Beauty of Mongolian Throat Singing
In celebration of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth in Bonn, Germany, concert pianist Susanne Kessel organized an ambitious project. It began with a simple prompt—250 composers from around the world were invited to create piano pieces inspired by Beethoven’s work, his personality, or his deafness. Kessel, who lives in Bonn, has since amassed a collection of 250 original compositions in genres ranging from pop to jazz. She will perform them in a series of concerts throughout 2020, paying tribute to the genius of Beethoven and his lasting legacy the best way she knows how.
This Great Big Story was made possible by the German National Tourism Board and BTHVN2020.
