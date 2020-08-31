How a New Generation of Composers are Modernizing Beethoven

In celebration of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth in Bonn, Germany, concert pianist Susanne Kessel organized an ambitious project. It began with a simple prompt—250 composers from around the world were invited to create piano pieces inspired by Beethoven’s work, his personality, or his deafness. Kessel, who lives in Bonn, has since amassed a collection of 250 original compositions in genres ranging from pop to jazz. She will perform them in a series of concerts throughout 2020, paying tribute to the genius of Beethoven and his lasting legacy the best way she knows how.

