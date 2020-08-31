How a New Generation of Composers are Modernizing Beethoven

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
The Beauty of Mongolian Throat Singing
3:52

2.The Beauty of Mongolian Throat Singing

3.
Rock Out With the Biggest Band on Earth
2:40

3.Rock Out With the Biggest Band on Earth

4.
The NASA Engineer Making STEM Sing
2:53

4.The NASA Engineer Making STEM Sing

5.
Teen Born Without Jaw Finds His Voice
3:19

5.Teen Born Without Jaw Finds His Voice

6.
The Cloud Piano | That's Amazing
2:22

6.The Cloud Piano | That's Amazing

7.
A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
3:40

7.A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles

8.
The Death Metal Bangers of Botswana
3:34

8.The Death Metal Bangers of Botswana

9.
Battle of the Alpine Horns
2:24

9.Battle of the Alpine Horns

10.
Why This Japanese Farmer Plays Music for His Konnyaku Potatoes
4:03

10.Why This Japanese Farmer Plays Music for His Konnyaku Potatoes

11.
This Punk Rock Collective Is Straight Metal
2:36

11.This Punk Rock Collective Is Straight Metal

12.
The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex
4:05

12.The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex

13.
The True Story Behind the Iconic Kit Kat Jingle
3:21

13.The True Story Behind the Iconic Kit Kat Jingle

14.
How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
3:00

14.How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)

15.
Helping Kids With Hearing Impairments Enjoy Classical Music
2:31

15.Helping Kids With Hearing Impairments Enjoy Classical Music

16.
Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
2:24

16.Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood

17.
How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”
3:15

17.How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”

18.
Colombia’s Technicolor Sound Systems are the Life of the Party
2:43

18.Colombia’s Technicolor Sound Systems are the Life of the Party

19.
Inner Strength: How Brandon Tory Won the Rap Game and Conquered Coding
3:19

19.Inner Strength: How Brandon Tory Won the Rap Game and Conquered Coding

20.
Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
3:21

20.Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash

21.
In Canada, a First Nations Artist Puts a New Spin on Techno Music
16:28

21.In Canada, a First Nations Artist Puts a New Spin on Techno Music

22.
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
1:21

22.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books

23.
Willie Nelson Is Ready to Share His Pot with You
1:57

23.Willie Nelson Is Ready to Share His Pot with You

24.
The Beekeeper Making Electronic Music With Bees
2:44

24.The Beekeeper Making Electronic Music With Bees

25.
The Mother and Father of the MP3
3:19

25.The Mother and Father of the MP3

How a New Generation of Composers are Modernizing Beethoven

In celebration of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth in Bonn, Germany, concert pianist Susanne Kessel organized an ambitious project. It began with a simple prompt—250 composers from around the world were invited to create piano pieces inspired by Beethoven’s work, his personality, or his deafness. Kessel, who lives in Bonn, has since amassed a collection of 250 original compositions in genres ranging from pop to jazz. She will perform them in a series of concerts throughout 2020, paying tribute to the genius of Beethoven and his lasting legacy the best way she knows how.

This Great Big Story was made possible by the German National Tourism Board and BTHVN2020.

Location

Bonn, Germany

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
3:52
The Beauty of Mongolian Throat Singing
Up Next
2:40
Rock Out With the Biggest Band on Earth
The NASA Engineer Making STEM Sing
Up Next
2:53
The NASA Engineer Making STEM Sing
Up Next
3:19
Teen Born Without Jaw Finds His Voice
Up Next
2:22
The Cloud Piano | That's Amazing
Up Next
3:40
A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
Up Next
3:34
The Death Metal Bangers of Botswana
Up Next
2:24
Battle of the Alpine Horns
Up Next
4:03
Why This Japanese Farmer Plays Music for His Konnyaku Potatoes
Up Next
2:36
This Punk Rock Collective Is Straight Metal
Up Next
4:05
The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex
The True Story Behind the Iconic Kit Kat Jingle
Up Next
3:21
The True Story Behind the Iconic Kit Kat Jingle
Up Next
3:00
How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
Up Next
2:31
Helping Kids With Hearing Impairments Enjoy Classical Music
Up Next
2:24
Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
Up Next
3:15
How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”
Pico: Colombia’s Technicolor Sound Systems are the Life of the Party
Up Next
2:43
Colombia’s Technicolor Sound Systems are the Life of the Party
Up Next
3:19
Inner Strength: How Brandon Tory Won the Rap Game and Conquered Coding
Up Next
3:21
Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
Up Next
16:28
In Canada, a First Nations Artist Puts a New Spin on Techno Music
Up Next
1:21
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
Up Next
1:57
Willie Nelson Is Ready to Share His Pot with You
The Beekeeper Making Electronic Music With Bee
Up Next
2:44
The Beekeeper Making Electronic Music With Bees
The MP3 Was Created Thanks to Suzanne Vega’s Song “Tom’s Diner”
Up Next
3:19
The Mother and Father of the MP3

Related Stories

Up Next
2:20
The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi
Up Next
3:04
The Musical Genius Behind the “Friends” Theme Also Wrote “September”
Up Next
2:25
Tagging Germany With Love
Up Next
2:38
She Sings the Blues: Jamming With the Legendary Beverly Watkins
Up Next
2:26
How Conflict Inspires Noga Erez’s Chaotic Sound
Up Next
2:47
How One Guy Scored ‘Rick and Morty,’ TV’s Weirdest Cartoon
Up Next
2:08
Mewsic To Meow Ears
Up Next
2:49
‘My Black Is Beautiful’: Teaching Self Confidence Through Music
This Former Militarized Zone Is Now Home to Berlin’s Bearpit Karaoke
Up Next
2:42
This Former Militarized Zone Is Now Home to Berlin’s Bearpit Karaoke
Up Next
2:38
Visiting Landschaftspark in Duisburg, Germany
Up Next
2:03
A View from Germany’s Bastei Bridge
germany, gherkin, queen, pickle, pickles, boat
Up Next
2:47
This German Town Is the Spiritual Home of the Gherkin
Before Beatlemania, Franz Liszt Inspired Lisztomania
Up Next
3:04
Before Beatlemania, Franz Liszt Inspired Lisztomania
Up Next
1:55
This Way To ‘Conjunction Junction’
How Traveling Inspires Singer/Songwriter Aloe Blacc’s Music
Up Next
5:36
How Traveling Inspires Singer/Songwriter Aloe Blacc’s Music
Up Next
5:12
Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology
Up Next
2:02
Saving an Ancient Language Through Pop Music
Germany’s Fairytale Castle in the Woods
Up Next
1:43
Germany’s Fairytale Castle in the Woods
Up Next
2:32
Preserving the Soul of Bauhaus Design
Up Next
2:41
A 15-Year-Old Opera Veteran Reviving a Disappearing Art
Up Next
2:30
How Yung Raja Is Bringing Tamil to the Rap Scene
Up Next
2:41
Reinventing Electronic Music With Dubai’s Cellist DJ
Up Next
2:40
Dubai’s Unique Recipe for Hip-Hop
Up Next
2:15
International Flow: This Canadian Group Raps in Eight Languages
Up Next
1:03
Visiting Beethoven’s Birthplace in Bonn, Germany

Recommended Playlists

Beethoven 5 Ways

3 videos | 3 min

Feel Good Stories We Love

3 videos | 8 min

Mad Expensive

9 videos | 26 min

A Place Called Home

3 videos | 12 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.