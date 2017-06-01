GBSLogoWithName
Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker

Nicholas Piazza has been in the hair business for 50 years, creating intricate handmade wigs from human hair. Piazza's wigs take from five to six weeks to complete, with each strand of hair delicately crocheted by hand. This attention to detail has paid off; Piazza's manes have appeared in high-profile magazines, fashion shoots and films, and they’ve changed lives for those suffering from hair loss due to medical treatments. If Marilyn Monroe, Jackie Kennedy Onassis, and Lena Horne have all been clients, you know a wig from Piazza is a definite ‘DO.

Adventures
Profiles

Location

New York, NY, USA

