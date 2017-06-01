Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker

2.Second Chance Ink: The Tattoo Studio Covering up Messages of Hate
3.Power Play: On the Ice for 85 Years
4.The Qing Miao People of China Stay Connected to Their Ancestors Through Hair
5.‘Move It, Football Head!’: Secrets From the Creator of ‘Hey Arnold!’
6.In Guatemala, Connecting With Spirits Through Giant Homemade Kites
7.Making Legal Wigs for British Courts
8.Behold the Marble Caves of Patagonia
9.The Magic Wheelchairs That Turn Kids Into Superheroes
10.Love and Monsters
11.Welcome to The Town With 58 Letters on Its Name
12.So Funny, He'll Give You 'Goosebumps'
13.The Peculiar World of Dental Manikins
14.Civil War Tails: 5,000 Mini Cats Recreate American History
15.The Bearded Dame and Her Lessons on Self Love
16.How a Father-Son Duo Turns Trash Into Transformers
17.The Renowned Opera Singer Who Moonlights as a Janitor
18.Calling Turns in the High-Stakes World of Rally Racing
19.China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
20.Untangling the Roots of Dominican Hair
21.The Man Behind the (Freakily, Disturbingly Realistic) Mask
22.The Studio Making K-Pop Dreams a Reality
23.Losing His Hair Made Him a Better Actor
24.Eco-Friendly DIY Homes Fit for a Hobbit
25.Meet the Voice Behind 'It’s-a Me, Mario!'
Nicholas Piazza has been in the hair business for 50 years, creating intricate handmade wigs from human hair. Piazza's wigs take from five to six weeks to complete, with each strand of hair delicately crocheted by hand. This attention to detail has paid off; Piazza's manes have appeared in high-profile magazines, fashion shoots and films, and they’ve changed lives for those suffering from hair loss due to medical treatments. If Marilyn Monroe, Jackie Kennedy Onassis, and Lena Horne have all been clients, you know a wig from Piazza is a definite ‘DO.
