Meet the NFL’s First Male Cheerleaders

2.Ángela Ponce Is Making History as Miss Universe’s First Transgender Contestant
3.This Buddhist Monk Doubles as a Celebrity Makeup Artist
4.This Transgender Ballerina Is Raising the Bar
5.A True Trojan: I Play College Football With No Sight
6.The Hail Mary Pass Started With a Prayer
7.From Football Safety to Neurosurgeon
8.Turkey At Zero Gravity: What It’s Like To Spend Thanksgiving In Space
9.How Ta’u Pupu’a Went From the NFL to the Opera
10.A (Football) League of Their Own
11.An Astronaut's Cosmic Visions
12.A Gentle Giant: Becoming the Great American Sumo
13.This Is How Your Body Changes In Space
14.How The NFL Prepared Me To Be A NASA Astronaut
15.Please Pass The Space Food
16.Event Horizon: How Space Changes Your Perspective On Life
17.Warning! Warning! Check Your Vitals And React: An Emergency In Space
18.Coming Home From Another World
19.The Footballer Tackling Stereotypes
20.Tapping to His Own Beat
21.Hearing the Beautiful Game: Soccer Without Sight
22.The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
23.Scouting American Giants for Aussie Rules Football
24.Art at Altitude: Snow Murals in the Mountains
25.Cross a Canyon on Peru’s Last Handwoven Bridge
College and high school cheerleading teams have been co-ed for years. But NFL cheerleaders were always only women (with the exception of some male stuntmen) until 2018. That’s the year professional dancers Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies auditioned for the L.A. Rams cheerleading team, made the squad and led the way for other men to follow. Peron and Jinnies capped off their first cheer season by making history yet again when the L.A. Rams played in the Super Bowl, and they became the first male cheerleaders to perform at the big game. We talk to the guys, who are both gay, about the audition process, the thrill of breaking boundaries and the responsibility they feel as role models for men as well as the LGBTQ+ community.
This story is a part of our new PROUD channel, celebrating stories of the LGBTQ+ community.
Location
Los Angeles, CaliforniaFull Map
6 videos | 25 min
63 videos | 161 min
8 videos | 22 min
8 videos | 20 min