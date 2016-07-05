Nigeria’s Scrabble Master Doesn’t Mince Words

In Nigeria, Scrabble is a sport, not a game. And Wellington Jighere is just about the best there is. The 2015 World Scrabble Champion is the first African to hold the title. Jighere is hoping to spread his love for the game and put Nigeria on the map for its Scrabble prowess. This is NOT your grandmother's Scrabble.