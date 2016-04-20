Bodybuilding With One Arm and No Legs

2.Bodybuilding at 80
What makes Nick Santonastasso special? He’s a professional bodybuilder, which most of us aren’t. But he’s also a professional bodybuilder with one arm and no legs.
Right, what was our excuse for skipping the gym again?
Santonastasso was born with a rare genetic condition called Hanhart Syndrome, which results in undeveloped organs and limbs in babies. For Santonastasso, that meant being born with one arm and no legs.
During middle school, Santonastasso began asking himself why he was born the way he was. He saw his peers participate in sports and activities without the difficulties he faced with simple mobility. He dealt with existential questions related to his condition, but even more, Santonastasso says the comparisons to his classmates led him to have suicidal thoughts. At his family’s encouragement, he decided to try wrestling. Then, the world opened up.
Santonastasso wondered why people cheered for him as a high school wrestler even when he lost. He realized that, although he didn’t have the abilities of a lot of his peers, he had something more important: the power to inspire. Strangers told him how watching him wrestle made their kids want to try out for sports. He didn’t let his condition stop him from engaging in activities that brought him joy, which made those watching believe they had the power and strength to overcome their anxieties.
For Santonastasso, that was the best reason to live. He’s since turned his athletic pursuit into a career as a professional bodybuilder, making sure that everyone who sees him knows that anything is possible.
Salute, Santonastasso. Maybe we’ll take the “leisure” out of our athleisurewear and start putting in the work too.
If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
