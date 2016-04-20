Meet Kenya’s Only Ice Hockey Team

2.Inside the Fierce Competition of Professional Foosball
3.Surviving the Race from Hell
4.Power Play: On the Ice for 85 Years
5.This Olympian Overcame Cancer and a Broken Neck to Stay in the Game
6.Tale of Tall Boy: The Origin of the Inflatable Man
7.The Olympic Gold Medalist Working to End Drowning
8.Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian
9.It’s Hockey, But Underwater
10.The Country King of Kenya
11.The Road to Invention
12.Why This Olympic Swimmer Left Medicine for MMA
13.The Traveling Telescope Inspiring Africa’s Next Astronomers
14.The Coolest Sport in the Desert: Playing Ice Hockey in Dubai
15.In a Kenya Slum, Changing Lives With Classical Music
16.Behind The Mask of the World's Coolest Fencer
17.This Female Wrestler Is Redefining Strong
18.Claressa: Fighting to Stay on Top
19.Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
20.Flying Off Mountains With an Olympic Ski Jumper
21.True Grit: Training for Tug of War
22.Two Sisters, Two Flags
23.What It Feels Like to Slide Downhill at 90 M.P.H.
24.Scouring The Serengeti For The Elusive Black Rhino
25.The Valley Where Bridges Breathe
Ben Azegere is the captain of the Kenyan ice hockey team. And yes, people play ice hockey 90 miles from the equator. Despite a lack of funding for ice hockey in Kenya, the 30-member team has big plans for the future, including a goal to play in the Winter Olympics.
Location
Nairobi, KenyaFull Map
47 videos | 119 min
23 videos | 67 min
10 videos | 25 min
3 videos | 10 min