Meet Kenya’s Only Ice Hockey Team

Ben Azegere is the captain of the Kenyan ice hockey team. And yes, people play ice hockey 90 miles from the equator. Despite a lack of funding for ice hockey in Kenya, the 30-member team has big plans for the future, including a goal to play in the Winter Olympics.

Sports & Action

Location

Nairobi, Kenya

