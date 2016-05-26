GBSLogoWithName
Video
No Trophies, Only Glory: The Race of Gentlemen

The Race of Gentlemen is an annual vintage car race that takes place on the beach in Wildwood, N.J. The competition celebrates Americana, hot rods and beach racing. Every car must pre-date 1934, and drivers must dress for the historical period. Cool never goes out of style.

Location

Wildwood, NJ 08260, USA

