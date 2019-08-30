In the Company of Heroes

Rishi Sharma is a World War II historian, and he is on a quest to meet and interview every single World War II combat veteran of the Allied countries. So far, he has talked to more than 1,000 veterans. “Every single day of these heroes’ lives has been about other people, and the only way we can learn from them is by talking to them,” Sharma says. He meets veteran Harold McMurran in Normandy, France. McMurran was 19 on D-Day. This is his first time back on Omaha Beach.



