Where Hoop Dreams Are Handmade

2.The New York Restaurant Hidden in a Freight Entrance
3.The Best Female Rock Climber in the World Is 14 Years Old
4.The New York Public Library Has a Human Google
5.The Soul Food Born of the Harlem Renaissance
6.The Great Thousand Island Dressing Debate
7.Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
8.Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
9.This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
10.Pretty, Big and Dancing
11.This Toronto Raptors Super Fan Hasn’t Missed a Game in 20 Years
12.The Parrot Whisperer Can Fix Your Bird Woes
13.The Most Exclusive NYC Dining Experience Is at This Guy’s Apartment
14.A Sword Fit for Kings: Forging Real Life Valyrian Steel
15.For These Twins, Distance Is Only Relative
16.Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
17.The Simple Joys of the Dull Men’s Club
18.Comanche: A Great Big Film Trailer
19.Refugee Hoops in America’s Heartland
20.Passing the Ball: How a Basketball Star Built a Legacy in his Hometown
21.Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
22.Roaring With the Lion Dancers of New York’s Chinatown
23.The Long-Distance Couple Keeping Their Love Alive Through Art
24.After the Flood: Documenting Resilience in West Virginia
25.Elevating the Underground: Subway Opera
In New York City, ball is life. All through the warmer months, New York parks resound with the steady dribbling of basketballs—and the clang of those balls against the City's famously tough rims. One reason those rims are so tough: many are still handmade by blacksmiths like John Fitzgerald.
