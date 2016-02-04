Painted Pantyhose: How A Nylon Shortage Inspired DIY Stockings

2.A Mime’s Silent Resistance
3.How Curious George Escaped Nazi Germany
4.Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
5.The Ghost Army That Helped Defeat Hitler
6.Fighting Avalanches With World War II Cannons
7.Hollywood Has Nothing on These Chilean WWII Reenactors
8.When Pinball Was Banned (To Help Win The War)
9.Thailand’s Floating Markets Serve Up a Feast on the Water
10.Growing Coffee In the Shadow of a Volcano
11.The Fattiest Pastry in Europe
12.Top Secret Tarts: Guarding Portugal's Culinary National Treasure
13.This Peruvian Farmer Grows Over 400 Varieties of Potatoes
14.How This Swiss Milk Soup Stopped a War
15.Farmers Market on Wheels in Chicago
16.This Town Has No Doors, No Locks and No Crime
17.America's Longest Snake Slithers for Cover
18.Life After Net: Giving Birth to the Dancing Baby
19.How To Carve A Turkey Like Your Grandfather Did
20.Passing the Ball: How a Basketball Star Built a Legacy in his Hometown
21.Five Generations of Making Soy Sauce the Traditional Way
22.Penny Farthing Racing is Still a Thing
23.How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food
24.The Hidden History of Korea's Printing Innovation
25.Word Play: Cyberspace
Nylon stockings hit the market after the World's Fair in 1935 and people couldn't get enough of them. But during World War II, panty hose disappeared from stores. They became an essential material for the military, which cut down on consumer supply. Because nylon was so widely sought after, women created alternatives, which included painting their legs with gravy juice.
Location
United StatesFull Map
8 videos | 22 min
8 videos | 18 min
10 videos | 29 min
9 videos | 23 min