Great Big Story
Video
Painted Pantyhose: How A Nylon Shortage Inspired DIY Stockings

Nylon stockings hit the market after the World's Fair in 1935 and people couldn't get enough of them. But during World War II, panty hose disappeared from stores. They became an essential material for the military, which cut down on consumer supply. Because nylon was so widely sought after, women created alternatives, which included painting their legs with gravy juice.

Location

United States

