The Story Behind the “Oh Yeah” Song from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

“Oh Yeah.” You’ve heard this song—full of oh yeah, bow bow and ch-ch ch-ch ch-ka!—who knows how many times over the years. Recorded by the Swiss synth pop duo known as Yello, “Oh Yeah” became a pop culture phenomenon after being featured in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” In the 1986 movie, the percussive piece is the soundtrack to the scene where Cameron shows off his father’s prized Ferrari to his friend Bueller. And we all know what happened after that. (If you don’t, you must watch this ’80s teen classic.) But what’s the story behind “Oh Yeah?” We meet up with Yello—composer Boris Blank and lyricist/vocalist Dieter Meier—in Zurich to hear it straight from them. They even perform some fresh oh yeahs just for us.
