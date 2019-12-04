GBSLogoWithName
Jim’s Shoe Repair: Step Inside New York City’s Oldest Shoe Repair Shop

Jim’s Shoe Repair has got sole. Opened in 1932, it’s the oldest shoe repair business in New York City. From shoes to boots, the midtown Manhattan shop’s team of craftspeople fixes it all. Joe Rocco runs the family business founded by his grandfather, who immigrated to the United States from Italy.

This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.



Welcome to the New York City edition of our newest series, “City Roots.” We’re going old school in the city that never sleeps. Join us in paying homage to the New York institutions that have stood the test of time.

Location

New York City, New York

