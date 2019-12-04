Jim’s Shoe Repair: Step Inside New York City’s Oldest Shoe Repair Shop

2.The Soul Food Born of the Harlem Renaissance
3.Schaller & Weber is New York City’s Iconic Old School Butcher Shop
4.Across the Ocean in a Work Week: Shattering the Transatlantic Sailing Record
5.The Singer and the Chef: A Friendship Built on Opera
6.In Rome, a Sculptor Learns from the Masters
7.The World’s Most Dangerous Cheese Gets Its Zest From Maggots
8.This Is the Only School for Refugees in the U.S.
9.How Ta’u Pupu’a Went From the NFL to the Opera
10.OG Ma Reigns Supreme in Chinatown
11.A Message From Minnie Driver
12.In Italy, Love Secretaries Will Help Mend Your Heart
13.Learning To Dance With Your Demons
14.The New York Public Library Has a Human Google
15.Enter The Psychedelic Temples Under The Alps
16.A Technicolor Dream Castle Sits Empty in Italy
17.The World’s Rarest Pasta Is Made Entirely by Hand
18.Hard Cider the Hard Way
19.Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
20.The Warrior Monk Who Brought Kung Fu to America
21.This Is the World’s Most Iconic Coffee Cup
22.Love Beyond Borders: Mom and Daughter Wait Nine Years for a Hug
23.Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
24.Where Hoop Dreams Are Handmade
25.The New York Restaurant Hidden in a Freight Entrance
Jim’s Shoe Repair has got sole. Opened in 1932, it’s the oldest shoe repair business in New York City. From shoes to boots, the midtown Manhattan shop’s team of craftspeople fixes it all. Joe Rocco runs the family business founded by his grandfather, who immigrated to the United States from Italy.
This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.
—
Welcome to the New York City edition of our newest series, “City Roots.” We’re going old school in the city that never sleeps. Join us in paying homage to the New York institutions that have stood the test of time.
Location
New York City, New YorkFull Map
