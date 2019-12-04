Jim’s Shoe Repair: Step Inside New York City’s Oldest Shoe Repair Shop

Jim’s Shoe Repair has got sole. Opened in 1932, it’s the oldest shoe repair business in New York City. From shoes to boots, the midtown Manhattan shop’s team of craftspeople fixes it all. Joe Rocco runs the family business founded by his grandfather, who immigrated to the United States from Italy.



