An Olympic Runner Connects with Her Family and Her Sport in Greece

Alexi Pappas started running in middle school, but she didn’t love the sport until she was in college. It was only then that she realized just how far running could take her. The Greek-American Olympic runner travels to Costa Navarino, Greece to explore her heritage and foster an even deeper connection to the sport that has propelled her through life. It’s a personal journey, but Pappas is thinking bigger picture, too. The first recorded distance running events were held in ancient Greece, and Pappas wants to represent what’s possible for the modern runner. She wants to inspire young Greek girls to follow in the footsteps of their ancestors.



