On 9/11, This Canadian Town Welcomed In Stranded Passengers

2.One Man’s Mission to Mobilize Indonesia’s Disabled Community
3.How Puffins Have Divided This Canadian Town
4.Message in the Clouds: Flying High With the First Family of Skytypers
5.The Massasauga Rattlesnake: A Victim of Fear
6.This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
7.Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
8.Art as a Protective Second Skin
9.The Most Detailed Paper Plane in the World
10.Photographing Liquid Mountains
11.Breaking Fast in Iran
12.This Toronto Raptors Super Fan Hasn’t Missed a Game in 20 Years
13.Helping the Homeless Get Back on Their Feet
14.Bringing Gourmet Cuisine to the Skies
15.Helping Tibetan Youth Find Their Wings
16.In Chicago, a Home Away From Violence
17.How One Man Rebuilt a WWII Spitfire Plane By Hand
18.Creating Community With Spain’s All-Female Cricket Team
19.Pearl’s Topiary Garden Is a Backyard Masterpiece Grown From Scraps
20.The Snowshoe Storyteller
21.Pow Wow in the Club: A New Spin on First Nations Music
22.The West African King in Canada
23.The Film Camp Giving Disabled Talent a Chance to Shine
24.Welcome to Aviation High School
25.In Montreal, Teaching Empathy With Video Games
In the wake of the September 11th terrorist attacks, United States airspace was shut down and hundreds of inbound flights needed a place to land. Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador became one of those places. That day, 7,000 shaken and disoriented passengers arrived in Gander, nearly doubling the town’s population of 11,000. The entire community got involved by literally and figuratively opening its doors to stranded passengers who never forgot the hospitality of the small Canadian town.
Location
Gander, NL, CanadaFull Map
5 videos | 16 min
2 videos | 7 min
4 videos | 12 min
3 videos | 8 min