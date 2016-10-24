On 9/11, This Canadian Town Welcomed In Stranded Passengers

In the wake of the September 11th terrorist attacks, United States airspace was shut down and hundreds of inbound flights needed a place to land. Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador became one of those places. That day, 7,000 shaken and disoriented passengers arrived in Gander, nearly doubling the town’s population of 11,000. The entire community got involved by literally and figuratively opening its doors to stranded passengers who never forgot the hospitality of the small Canadian town.