A National Treasure Threatened : The Fiji Iguana Morphs For Survival

The Fiji banded iguana is a creature as stunning as it is rare. Vibrant like a jewel, these creatures are considered a national treasure by the Fijian government. Habitat loss, poaching and introduced predators have all threatened this reptile’s future. This is the Fiji banded iguana.

Nature
