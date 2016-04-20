The Patagonian Mara Is a Rodent on the Run

The Patagonian mara looks like a cross between a deer and a rabbit, but it's actually a rodent. These cute little guys are only found in parts of central and southern Argentina. Their long, powerful hind limbs allow them to reach speeds of up to 45 mph when running, but even these adept sprinters can't outrun the human threat of overhunting.