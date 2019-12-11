GBSLogoWithName
Video
On The Hunt For Pythons In The Everglades

Endure. Evolve. Achieve. That’s the motto of the Swamp Apes. Founded by Tom Rahill, the organization is mostly made up of military veterans who are clearing the Florida Everglades of Burmese pythons. It’s a therapeutic mission for the vets – they’re putting their training to good use tracking, capturing and removing the invasive species. And it’s vital work that needs to be done to preserve the biodiversity of the tropical wetlands. Join us as we go on the hunt with the Swamp Apes.

This Great Big Story was made possible by Rocket Mortgage® by Quicken Loans®.

Location

Everglades National Park, Florida

Full Map
