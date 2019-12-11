On The Hunt For Pythons In The Everglades

2.The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
3.Tiny Houses Give Homeless Veterans a Place to Call Home
4.Where Veteran Horses Retire After They’ve Served
5.“Living With Wolves Saved My Life”
6.In the Company of Heroes
7.Creating a Supercar from Scratch
8.Diving Past Boundaries: Scuba as Therapy
9.Cows Dig Jazz
10.An Underwater City for the Dead
11.Miami: Matcha Pastelito
12.Miami: Smash Donut
13.Miami: Frita Cubana
14.Miami: Doner Kebab Sandwich
15.The Rise and Fall of Jai Alai
16.Get High (In the Sky) With the DIY Aircraft Club
17.The Louisiana Pine Snake Slithers For Survival
18.A Slithering Serpent In Search Of Survival
19.The Massasauga Rattlesnake: A Victim of Fear
20.Meet the Most Licensed Artist in History
21.Teaching Math Lessons in the Sky
22.America's Longest Snake Slithers for Cover
23.The Giant Garter Snake May Be Venomous, but It Won’t Hurt You
24.The Fight to Save the Everglades
25.Rebuilding a Home for a World War II Veteran
Endure. Evolve. Achieve. That’s the motto of the Swamp Apes. Founded by Tom Rahill, the organization is mostly made up of military veterans who are clearing the Florida Everglades of Burmese pythons. It’s a therapeutic mission for the vets – they’re putting their training to good use tracking, capturing and removing the invasive species. And it’s vital work that needs to be done to preserve the biodiversity of the tropical wetlands. Join us as we go on the hunt with the Swamp Apes.
This Great Big Story was made possible by Rocket Mortgage® by Quicken Loans®.
Location
Everglades National Park, FloridaFull Map
5 videos | 15 min
3 videos | 7 min
3 videos | 7 min
10 videos | 29 min