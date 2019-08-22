On the Ice With a Figure Skating Prodigy

Young You started skating when she was 6 years old. She still remembers her first time on the ice. Simply standing was difficult. Today, the 15-year-old is a three-time South Korean national figure skating champion. Her ultimate dream is to win gold at the Olympics. And she’s putting in the hard work it will take to get there.



This Great Big Story was made possible byLEGO.