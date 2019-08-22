On the Ice With a Figure Skating Prodigy

GBSLogoWithName
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
1:22

2.These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past

3.
Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
2:56

3.Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker

4.
Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art
1:52

4.Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art

5.
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
3:38

5.Decoding a Dog’s Brain

6.
China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
2:47

6.China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels

7.
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
1:16

7.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History

8.
China’s City of Canals
1:20

8.China’s City of Canals

9.
Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
1:24

9.Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine

10.
The Volcano That Burns Blue
1:34

10.The Volcano That Burns Blue

11.
Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier
1:22

11.Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier

12.
All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!
3:05

12.All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!

13.
Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling
4:32

13.Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling

14.
The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
3:38

14.The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System

15.
A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
1:28

15.A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress

16.
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
2:04

16.Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater

17.
Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places
2:49

17.Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places

18.
Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
3:36

18.Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love

19.
The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
2:10

19.The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home

20.
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
6:40

20.The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master

21.
In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
2:21

21.In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone

22.
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
2:37

22.Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava

23.
Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place
1:41

23.Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place

24.
The Art of Fishing With Birds
2:24

24.The Art of Fishing With Birds

25.
The Chili Cutters of China
2:16

25.The Chili Cutters of China

26.
From Fashion Model To Sled Dog Musher
1:55

26.From Fashion Model To Sled Dog Musher

On the Ice With a Figure Skating Prodigy

Young You started skating when she was 6 years old. She still remembers her first time on the ice. Simply standing was difficult. Today, the 15-year-old is a three-time South Korean national figure skating champion. Her ultimate dream is to win gold at the Olympics. And she’s putting in the hard work it will take to get there.

This Great Big Story was made possible byLEGO.

Up Next
branded
Up Next
1:22
These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
Up Next
2:56
Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
Up Next
1:52
Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art
Up Next
3:38
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
Up Next
2:47
China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
Up Next
1:16
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
Up Next
1:20
China’s City of Canals
Up Next
1:24
Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
Up Next
1:34
The Volcano That Burns Blue
Up Next
1:22
Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier
Up Next
3:05
All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!
Up Next
4:32
Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling
Up Next
3:38
The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
Up Next
1:28
A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
Up Next
2:04
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
Up Next
2:49
Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places
Up Next
3:36
Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
Up Next
2:10
The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
Up Next
6:40
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
Up Next
2:21
In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
Up Next
2:37
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
Up Next
1:41
Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place
Up Next
2:24
The Art of Fishing With Birds
Up Next
2:16
The Chili Cutters of China
Up Next
1:55
From Fashion Model To Sled Dog Musher
Related Stories
Up Next
2:13
Wheelz in the Air: Hitting the Skatepark on a Wheelchair
Up Next
2:24
Kimchi: A Story of Love and Patience
Up Next
3:17
This Indoor Skydiver Is Defying Gravity and Expectations
Up Next
2:56
The Life of a Pro Fingerboarder
Up Next
2:34
What It’s Like to Literally Skate on Thin Ice
Up Next
3:52
Serving Up Delicious Korean Tradition
Up Next
3:50
This Book Has Served Up Delicious Fare for Centuries
Up Next
3:18
The Man Behind the World’s Largest Beach Cleanup
Up Next
2:09
Making Waves and Breaking Barriers
Up Next
2:48
Why This Olympic Swimmer Left Medicine for MMA
Up Next
3:47
Mukbang With Millions: Inside the World of Livestream Eating
Up Next
2:28
Longboard Dancing With South Korea’s Skating Sensation
Up Next
2:34
From Farm to Cloud: Korean Air’s First-Class Secret Ingredients
Up Next
2:30
How an Innovative Community Experiment Revitalized a Seoul Neighborhood
Up Next
2:36
Defying Gravity With Korea’s Premier Balance Artist
Up Next
2:23
Korea’s B-Boy Brothers
Up Next
2:30
In Korea, Angling the Old-Fashioned Way
Up Next
2:45
The Subtle Art of Emography
Up Next
2:54
Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
Up Next
2:25
Like Volleyball With Your Feet: The Korean Sport of Jokgu
Up Next
3:37
The Architect Linking Korea’s Past and Future
Up Next
3:29
Finding Balance in Korean Sword Making
Up Next
2:55
So Fly: The Impossibly Acrobatic Martial Art of Tricking
Up Next
4:17
One Artist’s Audacious Pursuit of Traditional Korean Hanji
Up Next
2:59
Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection

Recommended Playlists

Raising Her Voice

10 videos | 36 min

Hip-Hop Hooray

10 videos | 31 min

Yvonne Orji: Triumph Over Adversity

5 videos | 17 min

branded

Finding a New Uniform

4 videos | 12 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN