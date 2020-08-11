How an Opera Star Is Making Classical Music Possible for Everyone

2.The Hindu Bagpipers of New Jersey
3.Portland’s Godfather of Soul
4.Small Digs, Big Sound
5.Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing
6.Keeping Hawaii’s Slack Key Guitar Music Alive
7.The Swimming Sisters of Alcatraz
8.The Secret Record Label Within Waffle House
9.The Mad Genius Behind Chuck E. Cheese’s
10.Bright Lights and Honky Tonk Nights
11.Elevating the Underground: Subway Opera
12.A Record-Breaking Collection
13.Countertenor John Holiday Sings the Highest of High Notes
14.The Musical Genius Behind the “Friends” Theme Also Wrote “September”
15.Higher and Higher: Bringing Chinese Rap to the World Stage
16.No Longer Quiet: Meet the Singer Starting a One-Woman Riot
17.A Family in the Business of Beats
18.Before Beatlemania, Franz Liszt Inspired Lisztomania
19.This Metal Band Is Out to Save the Ancient Maori Language
20.Sowing Seeds of Sustainability With Kid Chefs
21.The Mastering Engineer Changing the Industry
22.How Traveling Inspires Singer/Songwriter Aloe Blacc’s Music
23.Japan’s DJ Monk Spins the Holiest Beats
24.Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation
25.Shanghai Jazz Gets an Electronica Twist
J’Nai Bridges knows that most people perceive opera as being an artform for the elite. Because opera was traditionally catered towards nobility, many today still don’t feel welcome. Bridges wants to change that. The mezzo-soprano is a rising star in the opera world, with starring roles on stages around the world, including the Metropolitan Opera House and the San Francisco Opera. When she’s not belting out arias, she’s going to local schools to give students a chance to experience an opera, or teaching masterclasses at colleges. As a Black, female artist, Bridges knows the importance of showing children—especially BIPOC children—that classical music is possible. As Bridges says, when she walks into a room or onto a stage, her goal is to “change minds, heal hearts, and make music.”
