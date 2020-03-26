This Meteorologist Teaches Floridians about Climate Change

2.The Keeper of the Tigris: Protecting Iraq's Ancient River
Today, meteorologists widely accept that climate change is real. But there was a time when many didn’t. John Morales, chief meteorologist at Miami’s NBC 6, was one of the first in his field to sound the alarm. He has been educating viewers about global warming for decades. Morales has seen the impact of rising sea levels, stronger hurricanes and blazing temperatures in southern Florida and in Puerto Rico, where he grew up. He hopes the science he shares will empower others to make change to save our planet before it’s too late.
