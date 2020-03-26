This Meteorologist Teaches Floridians about Climate Change

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
The Keeper of the Tigris: Protecting Iraq's Ancient River
2:08

2.The Keeper of the Tigris: Protecting Iraq's Ancient River

3.
Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque
1:22

3.Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque

4.
Growing Portraits With Grass | That’s Amazing
5:00

4.Growing Portraits With Grass | That’s Amazing

5.
Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
2:57

5.Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards

6.
The Fine Art of Rock Balancing | That’s Amazing
5:04

6.The Fine Art of Rock Balancing | That’s Amazing

7.
Sacred Hills: Preserving Lakota Sioux Culture in South Dakota
2:45

7.Sacred Hills: Preserving Lakota Sioux Culture in South Dakota

8.
The Lone Lookout: The Man Protecting Montana’s Forests
2:55

8.The Lone Lookout: The Man Protecting Montana’s Forests

9.
This Peruvian Farmer Grows Over 400 Varieties of Potatoes
2:55

9.This Peruvian Farmer Grows Over 400 Varieties of Potatoes

10.
What It’s Like to Fly Into a Hurricane (On Purpose)
2:36

10.What It’s Like to Fly Into a Hurricane (On Purpose)

11.
Climbing Wind Turbines for a Living | That's Amazing
5:44

11.Climbing Wind Turbines for a Living | That's Amazing

12.
Blind Birdwatcher Sees With Sound
2:30

12.Blind Birdwatcher Sees With Sound

13.
How a Forensics Lab in Oregon Solves Crimes Against Animals
4:12

13.How a Forensics Lab in Oregon Solves Crimes Against Animals

14.
The Man of 1,000 Insect Stings
2:27

14.The Man of 1,000 Insect Stings

15.
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
1:21

15.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books

16.
There’s Something for Everyone at the World’s Largest Library
3:41

16.There’s Something for Everyone at the World’s Largest Library

17.
Recording the Sounds of Extinction
3:20

17.Recording the Sounds of Extinction

18.
Don’t Cuddle This Cute Porcupine
1:13

18.Don’t Cuddle This Cute Porcupine

19.
These Young Sisters Sent a Weather Balloon to Space | That’s Amazing
6:55

19.These Young Sisters Sent a Weather Balloon to Space | That’s Amazing

20.
Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef
2:38

20.Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef

21.
Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space
1:20

21.Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space

22.
The Lone Geologist Working to Save the Dead Sea
4:52

22.The Lone Geologist Working to Save the Dead Sea

23.
Saving Baby Animals With the Milk Lab
3:14

23.Saving Baby Animals With the Milk Lab

24.
Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing
3:43

24.Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing

25.
Smashing the Appalachian Trail Speed Record With an Ultra-Distance Legend
2:29

25.Smashing the Appalachian Trail Speed Record With an Ultra-Distance Legend

This Meteorologist Teaches Floridians about Climate Change

Today, meteorologists widely accept that climate change is real. But there was a time when many didn’t. John Morales, chief meteorologist at Miami’s NBC 6, was one of the first in his field to sound the alarm. He has been educating viewers about global warming for decades. Morales has seen the impact of rising sea levels, stronger hurricanes and blazing temperatures in southern Florida and in Puerto Rico, where he grew up. He hopes the science he shares will empower others to make change to save our planet before it’s too late.

This Great Big Story was made possible by the All-Electric Jaguar I-PACE.


Discover more about the people, technologies and movements that are working to solve the world's most pressing environmental problems, including climate change at Project Planet, by CNN.

Location

Miami, Florida

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
2:08
The Keeper of the Tigris: Protecting Iraq's Ancient River
Up Next
1:22
Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque
Up Next
5:00
Growing Portraits With Grass | That’s Amazing
Up Next
2:57
Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
Up Next
5:04
The Fine Art of Rock Balancing | That’s Amazing
Up Next
2:45
Sacred Hills: Preserving Lakota Sioux Culture in South Dakota
Up Next
2:55
The Lone Lookout: The Man Protecting Montana’s Forests
Up Next
2:55
This Peruvian Farmer Grows Over 400 Varieties of Potatoes
Up Next
2:36
What It’s Like to Fly Into a Hurricane (On Purpose)
Up Next
5:44
Climbing Wind Turbines for a Living | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:30
Blind Birdwatcher Sees With Sound
Up Next
4:12
How a Forensics Lab in Oregon Solves Crimes Against Animals
Up Next
2:27
The Man of 1,000 Insect Stings
Up Next
1:21
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
Up Next
3:41
There’s Something for Everyone at the World’s Largest Library
Up Next
3:20
Recording the Sounds of Extinction
Up Next
1:13
Don’t Cuddle This Cute Porcupine
Up Next
6:55
These Young Sisters Sent a Weather Balloon to Space | That’s Amazing
Up Next
2:38
Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef
Up Next
1:20
Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space
Up Next
4:52
The Lone Geologist Working to Save the Dead Sea
Up Next
3:14
Saving Baby Animals With the Milk Lab
Up Next
3:43
Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:29
Smashing the Appalachian Trail Speed Record With an Ultra-Distance Legend

Related Stories

Up Next
2:38
Who Needs Roads When You Can Cruise Through Canals?
Up Next
2:28
Preserving Prehistoric Lizards With the 'Iguanero'
Up Next
1:23
Float Through Japan’s Floral Fairytale Wonderland
Up Next
1:30
In France, This Chapel Rises From a Volcano
Up Next
2:53
The Loneliest Tree in the World
Up Next
2:37
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
Up Next
2:24
This Backward Snail Just Wants to Find Love
Up Next
3:29
The Eco-Friendly Genius of 'Earthships' | That's Amazing
Up Next
41:00
Artists of Our Natural World
Up Next
5:29
Stranded on a Glacier in Iceland? Call This Number | That's Amazing
Up Next
4:03
Oceanic Trouble? Summon These Aquanauts! | That's Amazing
Up Next
40:55
The Guardians of Our Planet
Up Next
41:13
Challenging Nature
Up Next
3:00
Navigating Niagara Falls by Helicopter | That's Amazing
Up Next
6:01
Photographing Liquid Mountains
Up Next
3:08
The Life and Death Stakes of Weather in Space | That’s Amazing
Up Next
3:27
Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing
Up Next
5:16
Surreal Worlds Captured in a Snow Globe | That's Amazing
Up Next
3:49
The Forest Farmer | That's Amazing
Up Next
4:52
Turning Toxins Into Art | 'That's Amazing'
Up Next
2:22
The Cloud Piano | That's Amazing
Up Next
6:51
Harvesting Glaciers With the Last Ice Merchant | That's Amazing
Up Next
3:24
The Plunge And The Spike: Spearfishing The Caribbean Blue
Up Next
5:04
This Accidental Snow Guardian Tracked Snowfall for 40 Winters
Up Next
4:23
Visiting Earth’s Last Untouched Corners

Recommended Playlists

Jaguar

Project Planet

1 video | 4 min

Skilled Artisans Making Stuff by Hand

23 videos | 67 min

For the Love of Animals

10 videos | 26 min

In Their Words

3 videos | 8 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.