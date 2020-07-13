Geeking Out With Actor Dante Basco from “Hook” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender”

2.A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
3.How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
4.They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising
5.Thank ‘Star Wars’ For Laser Tag
6.Building Hollywood's Monsters by Hand
7.This Is Where Hollywood Gets Their Cars
8.This Theater Has Been Screening the Same Movie for Over 24 Years
9.How One Guy Scored ‘Rick and Morty,’ TV’s Weirdest Cartoon
10.Talking Fast With a Record-Setting Speed Talker
11.The Magical Realism of Foley Artists
12.One of the World’s Largest Film Studios Is in This Moroccan Desert
13.How Curious George Escaped Nazi Germany
14.Artists of Our Natural World
15.The Legend of Falkor: Remembering Your Favorite Voice from the ‘80s
16.This Guy Wrote ‘Star Wars’ (And His First Name Isn't George)
17.Meet the King of Fake Cash
18.Late Night Drama With the King of Infomercials
19.The Passion of Phil Tippett: Building Stop-Motion Masterpieces by Hand
20.What It Feels Like to Be a Stormtrooper
21.The Most Famous Actor You’ve Never Seen
22.The Art of Resurrecting Lost Desserts
23.Choreographer Kathryn Burns Finds the Funny in Dance
24.The Doctor Treating Patients With Laughter
25.The Sound of the Funny: The Vocal Chord Wiz Behind ‘Doug’s’ Theme Beat
Dante Basco has been entertaining us since we were kids. Honestly, it feels like his face and voice were everywhere growing up. Basco first caught our attention playing Rufio, the triple-mohawked leader of the Lost Boys in the 1991 film “Hook.” He also made his mark as the nerd who famously yelled out “Yo, Stacey, talk to me, talk to me, talk to me, baby” in 1995’s animated “The Goofy Movie.” In more recent years, he has voiced epic animated characters like Zuko from “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” Jai Kell from “Star Wars Rebels” and Jake Long from “American Dragon: Jake Long.” As adults, it’s a real treat to catch up with Basco in Los Angeles. The busy actor tells us he got started in show business and reminisces about working with director Steven Spielberg and the late Robin Williams on “Hook” and “Star Wars” legend Mark Hamill on “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”
