Geeking Out With Actor Dante Basco from “Hook” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender”

Dante Basco has been entertaining us since we were kids. Honestly, it feels like his face and voice were everywhere growing up. Basco first caught our attention playing Rufio, the triple-mohawked leader of the Lost Boys in the 1991 film “Hook.” He also made his mark as the nerd who famously yelled out “Yo, Stacey, talk to me, talk to me, talk to me, baby” in 1995’s animated “The Goofy Movie.” In more recent years, he has voiced epic animated characters like Zuko from “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” Jai Kell from “Star Wars Rebels” and Jake Long from “American Dragon: Jake Long.” As adults, it’s a real treat to catch up with Basco in Los Angeles. The busy actor tells us he got started in show business and reminisces about working with director Steven Spielberg and the late Robin Williams on “Hook” and “Star Wars” legend Mark Hamill on “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”