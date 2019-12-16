How This Blind Powerlifter Overcame Cancer and Homelessness to Become a Champion

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
In Azerbaijan, Meykhana Poets Battle in Pubs and at Parties
2:23

2.In Azerbaijan, Meykhana Poets Battle in Pubs and at Parties

3.
Playing Minecraft to Raise Money for Cancer Research
4:59

3.Playing Minecraft to Raise Money for Cancer Research

4.
On The Hunt For Pythons In The Everglades
4:08

4.On The Hunt For Pythons In The Everglades

5.
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
2:16

5.The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones

6.
Tiny Houses Give Homeless Veterans a Place to Call Home
3:58

6.Tiny Houses Give Homeless Veterans a Place to Call Home

7.
Where Veteran Horses Retire After They’ve Served
2:39

7.Where Veteran Horses Retire After They’ve Served

8.
Chasing The Light: Making Art Without Sight
2:21

8.Chasing The Light: Making Art Without Sight

9.
Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight
3:20

9.Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight

10.
How Precision Oncology Is Making Strides in the Fight Against Cancer
4:24

10.How Precision Oncology Is Making Strides in the Fight Against Cancer

11.
The Man Behind the World’s Largest Beach Cleanup
3:18

11.The Man Behind the World’s Largest Beach Cleanup

12.
How “The Blind Cook” Christine Ha Became a Culinary Sensation
3:30

12.How “The Blind Cook” Christine Ha Became a Culinary Sensation

13.
How This Tattoo Artist Is Helping Others Heal From Trauma
3:22

13.How This Tattoo Artist Is Helping Others Heal From Trauma

14.
This Olympian Overcame Cancer and a Broken Neck to Stay in the Game
1:57

14.This Olympian Overcame Cancer and a Broken Neck to Stay in the Game

15.
On the Ice With a Figure Skating Prodigy
2:40

15.On the Ice With a Figure Skating Prodigy

16.
The World’s Best Blind Mountain Biker
2:41

16.The World’s Best Blind Mountain Biker

17.
Inside the Network of Mormon Moms Fighting for Their LGBTQ Children
13:14

17.Inside the Network of Mormon Moms Fighting for Their LGBTQ Children

18.
Making Waves and Breaking Barriers
2:09

18.Making Waves and Breaking Barriers

19.
Why This Olympic Swimmer Left Medicine for MMA
2:48

19.Why This Olympic Swimmer Left Medicine for MMA

20.
Rebuilding a Home for a World War II Veteran
4:03

20.Rebuilding a Home for a World War II Veteran

21.
A Master of Forgotten Music
4:55

21.A Master of Forgotten Music

22.
This Dialect Coach Can Transport You With Her Perfect Accents
2:57

22.This Dialect Coach Can Transport You With Her Perfect Accents

23.
How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion
3:24

23.How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion

24.
How Sweet the Sound That Gave This Sight to Me | A Great Big Film
15:17

24.How Sweet the Sound That Gave This Sight to Me | A Great Big Film

25.
Blind at the Bow: These Sailors Navigate With Sound
2:53

25.Blind at the Bow: These Sailors Navigate With Sound

How This Blind Powerlifter Overcame Cancer and Homelessness to Become a Champion

Rocky Balboa isn’t the only champion to come out of Philly. Meet Charles King. The 69-year-old is winning medals at powerlifting competitions around the world, but his journey getting there has not been easy. The Army veteran lost his sight when he was 39, and faced battles with drug addiction, cancer and diabetes. The tragedies kept piling up after he lost his daughter, and there were times when King felt hopeless. Then, he discovered powerlifting at the age of 60. It changed everything.

Location

Philadelphia, PA

Full Map
Up Next
In Azerbaijan, Meykhana Poets Battle in Pubs and at Parties
Up Next
2:23
In Azerbaijan, Meykhana Poets Battle in Pubs and at Parties
Playing Minecraft to Raise Money for Cancer Research
Up Next
4:59
Playing Minecraft to Raise Money for Cancer Research
On The Hunt For Pythons In The Everglades
Up Next
4:08
On The Hunt For Pythons In The Everglades
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
Up Next
2:16
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
Tiny Houses Give Homeless Veterans a Place to Call Home
Up Next
3:58
Tiny Houses Give Homeless Veterans a Place to Call Home
Where Veteran Horses Retire After They’ve Served
Up Next
2:39
Where Veteran Horses Retire After They’ve Served
Up Next
2:21
Chasing The Light: Making Art Without Sight
Up Next
3:20
Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight
Up Next
4:24
How Precision Oncology Is Making Strides in the Fight Against Cancer
Up Next
3:18
The Man Behind the World’s Largest Beach Cleanup
Up Next
3:30
How “The Blind Cook” Christine Ha Became a Culinary Sensation
tatoo, ink, healing, artist
Up Next
3:22
How This Tattoo Artist Is Helping Others Heal From Trauma
Up Next
1:57
This Olympian Overcame Cancer and a Broken Neck to Stay in the Game
Up Next
2:40
On the Ice With a Figure Skating Prodigy
Up Next
2:41
The World’s Best Blind Mountain Biker
Up Next
13:14
Inside the Network of Mormon Moms Fighting for Their LGBTQ Children
Up Next
2:09
Making Waves and Breaking Barriers
Up Next
2:48
Why This Olympic Swimmer Left Medicine for MMA
Up Next
4:03
Rebuilding a Home for a World War II Veteran
Up Next
4:55
A Master of Forgotten Music
Up Next
2:57
This Dialect Coach Can Transport You With Her Perfect Accents
Up Next
3:24
How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion
Up Next
15:17
How Sweet the Sound That Gave This Sight to Me | A Great Big Film
Up Next
2:53
Blind at the Bow: These Sailors Navigate With Sound

Related Stories

Up Next
3:41
Creating Henna Crowns of Beauty for Cancer Patients
Up Next
2:25
A Blind Horse and His Best Friend
Up Next
2:44
Hearing the Beautiful Game: Soccer Without Sight
Up Next
3:22
What It Takes to Be a Yo-Yo Master
Up Next
4:15
Night Vision: The Blind Astronomer of Nova Scotia
Up Next
2:13
This Guy Wrote 'Star Wars' (And His First Name Isn't George)
Up Next
2:24
At 84, the World’s Oldest Female Sharpshooter Doesn’t Miss
Up Next
4:53
TriForce: Taking on the Final Boss
Up Next
2:20
Fighting to Serve His Country and His Faith
Up Next
3:30
Making Home Sweet Homes For Birds
Up Next
3:41
Summiting Mountains Without Sight
Up Next
2:23
Gourmet Food in a Tube: Fare for Spy Plane Pilots
Up Next
2:31
"It's My Breasts Or Nothing"
Up Next
3:36
Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
Up Next
2:38
Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef
Up Next
1:23
This Tiny Island Was a Hub for Lumberjacks
Up Next
3:45
Becoming ‘Momster Mash:’ From HR Rep to Roller Derby Girl
Up Next
4:13
Japan’s Town With No Waste
Up Next
1:34
A Pilgrimage to the Bread Cathedral
Up Next
2:02
We're Not In Whoville Anymore: Welcome To Goose Creek Tower
Up Next
1:18
Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
Up Next
2:54
Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea
Up Next
2:25
Tagging Germany With Love
Up Next
2:17
The California Roll Was Invented in Canada
Up Next
1:12
Germany's Oasis for Humanity

Recommended Playlists

Spice of Europe

8 videos | 19 min

Move & Improve

7 videos | 16 min

Love Sweet Love

10 videos | 30 min

Dreaming of Africa

2 videos | 5 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN