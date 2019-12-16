How This Blind Powerlifter Overcame Cancer and Homelessness to Become a Champion

Rocky Balboa isn’t the only champion to come out of Philly. Meet Charles King. The 69-year-old is winning medals at powerlifting competitions around the world, but his journey getting there has not been easy. The Army veteran lost his sight when he was 39, and faced battles with drug addiction, cancer and diabetes. The tragedies kept piling up after he lost his daughter, and there were times when King felt hopeless. Then, he discovered powerlifting at the age of 60. It changed everything.