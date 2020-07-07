Why Scientists Are Eavesdropping on a Rainforest in Indonesia

2.Indonesia’s Rebel Riders Trick Out Their Vespas to the Extreme
3.Blind Birdwatcher Sees With Sound
4.How Falconry Shaped the English Language
5.Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing
6.Bali’s Temple in the Sea
7.Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert
8.Inside New York’s Only Bird Rehab Center
9.Gourmet Worms: The Amazon’s Secret Ingredient
10.Journey Inside the Ghostly Temple of Trees
11.Explore Crumbling Towers Hidden in Myanmar’s Jungle
12.The World’s Cutest ‘Pre-School’
13.The Volcano That Burns Blue
14.This Bird Came Back From Extinction
15.This Slender Crane Was Rescued from a Parking Lot
16.The Northern Bald Eagle Makes a Mighty Comeback
17.Living With 80,000 Birds to Make Bird Nest Soup
18.The Birdman of Idaho
19.The Parrot Whisperer Can Fix Your Bird Woes
20.The Vultureman of Spain
21.Risking Death in the Name of Soup
22.The Couple Who Replanted a Rainforest
23.The Sulawesi Tarictic Hornbill’s Flight for Survival
24.This Big-Billed Toucan Is Losing Its Home
25.This Pint-Sized Parrot Has a Big Personality
The Kalimantan Rainforest in Borneo, Indonesia is one of the most biodiverse spots on Earth. Bustling with life, the dense greenery is home to orangutans, all kinds of birds, frogs, you name it. But the rainforest won’t stay that way if mining and logging continues unchecked. Which is why The Nature Conservancy’s Dr. Eddie Game is listening to the sounds of the rainforest to measure the impact of human activity on the area’s wildlife.
Location
Borneo, IndonesiaFull Map
20 videos | 69 min
15 videos | 26 min
3 videos | 11 min
4 videos | 14 min