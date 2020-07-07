Quantcast
Great Big Story
Why Scientists Are Eavesdropping on a Rainforest in Indonesia

The Kalimantan Rainforest in Borneo, Indonesia is one of the most biodiverse spots on Earth. Bustling with life, the dense greenery is home to orangutans, all kinds of birds, frogs, you name it. But the rainforest won’t stay that way if mining and logging continues unchecked. Which is why The Nature Conservancy’s Dr. Eddie Game is listening to the sounds of the rainforest to measure the impact of human activity on the area’s wildlife.

Tech & Science
Nature

Location

Borneo, Indonesia

