Sea Change: The Battle Against Poaching in Palau

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau
5:40

2.Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau

3.
Jellied Eels, Anyone?
3:04

3.Jellied Eels, Anyone?

4.
The Fishy Origins of Ketchup
2:11

4.The Fishy Origins of Ketchup

5.
How Puffins Have Divided This Canadian Town
27:13

5.How Puffins Have Divided This Canadian Town

6.
Fishing and Eating Like Ancient Hawaiians
5:15

6.Fishing and Eating Like Ancient Hawaiians

7.
Before Sushi, There Was Funazushi
2:55

7.Before Sushi, There Was Funazushi

8.
The California Roll Was Invented in Canada
2:17

8.The California Roll Was Invented in Canada

9.
How Scientists Are Protecting Tigers in Thailand
2:19

9.How Scientists Are Protecting Tigers in Thailand

10.
Harvesting the World’s Most Expensive Caviar
2:09

10.Harvesting the World’s Most Expensive Caviar

11.
Simmering Soup for 45 Years
2:41

11.Simmering Soup for 45 Years

12.
Saving Dory from Her Cuteness
3:04

12.Saving Dory from Her Cuteness

13.
Swim Peacefully With Thousands of Jellyfish in Palau
1:12

13.Swim Peacefully With Thousands of Jellyfish in Palau

14.
Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
2:35

14.Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps

15.
L.A.’s Best Indian Food Is in This Gas Station
2:18

15.L.A.’s Best Indian Food Is in This Gas Station

16.
Saving India’s Most Sacred River
2:33

16.Saving India’s Most Sacred River

17.
Protecting the Future of Rock Lobster Fishing
3:33

17.Protecting the Future of Rock Lobster Fishing

18.
Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth
5:12

18.Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth

19.
The Ocean’s First Fertility Clinic
6:18

19.The Ocean’s First Fertility Clinic

20.
Discovering the Mystery of the Eagle Ray
8:23

20.Discovering the Mystery of the Eagle Ray

21.
Watching Over Birds of Prey
6:53

21.Watching Over Birds of Prey

22.
Mission Wild, a New Series From Great Big Story
1:21

22.Mission Wild, a New Series From Great Big Story

23.
Bringing Sri Lanka’s Mangroves Back to Life
3:46

23.Bringing Sri Lanka’s Mangroves Back to Life

24.
Meet the Man Bringing IT Skills to the Sea
2:26

24.Meet the Man Bringing IT Skills to the Sea

25.
Fins of Fashion: The Alaskan Artist Creating Salmon Skin Stilettos
2:22

25.Fins of Fashion: The Alaskan Artist Creating Salmon Skin Stilettos

Sea Change: The Battle Against Poaching in Palau

In a fragile ecosystem, how do you conserve limited resources for future generations? That's the question that the small Pacific island nation of Palau is grappling with as it tries to combat illegal fishing. The country's rich marine ecosystem is now at risk, as boats from Southeast Asia venture farther into its crystalline waters in search of tuna and other prized fish. Watch part one of our Great Big Film, "Sea Change," by our friends at Vacationland. Watch part two here.

Location

Palau

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
5:40
Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau
Up Next
3:04
Jellied Eels, Anyone?
Up Next
2:11
The Fishy Origins of Ketchup
Up Next
27:13
How Puffins Have Divided This Canadian Town
Up Next
5:15
Fishing and Eating Like Ancient Hawaiians
Up Next
2:55
Before Sushi, There Was Funazushi
Up Next
2:17
The California Roll Was Invented in Canada
Up Next
2:19
How Scientists Are Protecting Tigers in Thailand
Up Next
2:09
Harvesting the World’s Most Expensive Caviar
Up Next
2:41
Simmering Soup for 45 Years
Up Next
3:04
Saving Dory from Her Cuteness
Up Next
1:12
Swim Peacefully With Thousands of Jellyfish in Palau
Up Next
2:35
Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
Up Next
2:18
L.A.’s Best Indian Food Is in This Gas Station
Up Next
2:33
Saving India’s Most Sacred River
Up Next
3:33
Protecting the Future of Rock Lobster Fishing
Up Next
5:12
Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth
Up Next
6:18
The Ocean’s First Fertility Clinic
Up Next
8:23
Discovering the Mystery of the Eagle Ray
Up Next
6:53
Watching Over Birds of Prey
Up Next
1:21
Mission Wild, a New Series From Great Big Story
Up Next
3:46
Bringing Sri Lanka’s Mangroves Back to Life
Up Next
2:26
Meet the Man Bringing IT Skills to the Sea
Up Next
2:22
Fins of Fashion: The Alaskan Artist Creating Salmon Skin Stilettos

Related Stories

Up Next
2:28
Preserving Prehistoric Lizards With the 'Iguanero'
Up Next
2:30
Blind Birdwatcher Sees With Sound
Up Next
2:42
Riding the Dunes in Dubai’s Electric Dirt Bikes
Up Next
2:55
The Animal Sculptures Giving New Life to Recycled Paper
Up Next
2:56
Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea
Up Next
2:21
Stilt Fishing in Sri Lanka
Up Next
2:39
In Belgium, Shrimping on Horseback for 700 Years
Up Next
6:51
Braving the Tides for Goose Barnacles on Spain’s Rocky Coast
Up Next
2:24
The Art of Fishing With Birds
Up Next
2:30
In Korea, Angling the Old-Fashioned Way
Up Next
2:40
Sailing Solo Around the World … With a Pet Chicken
Up Next
2:49
This Dish Could Kill You, But Boy Is it Tasty
Up Next
2:17
Sheep and the City: Nashville's Urban Shepherd
Up Next
3:49
The Brains Behind the Longest TV Broadcast Ever
Up Next
2:06
The Last Mermaids of Jeju
Up Next
1:47
Becoming King of the Lionfish to Save the Ocean
Up Next
13:02
The Part-Time Heroes Protecting Our Oceans: A Great Big Film
Up Next
2:26
Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House
Up Next
1:14
These Wildcats Need the Forest to Survive
Up Next
1:12
Brazil’s National Symbol Is Disappearing in the Wild
Up Next
1:27
Twenty-Five Million Years and Counting
Up Next
2:22
The Pie That Stares Right Back
Up Next
2:47
How the Japanese Craft the World’s Hardest Food
Up Next
3:43
Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing
Up Next
1:27
Vietnam’s Floating Pocket of Paradise

Recommended Playlists

Great Big Story on Instagram

182 videos | 579 min

Extraordinary Temples

7 videos | 9 min

Incredible India

3 videos | 7 min

Camilla Belle: House of Hope

1 video | 7 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN