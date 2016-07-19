Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau

Sixty percent of the world's tuna comes from the western and central Pacific Ocean. And while the small island nation of Palau is leading the way in developing a sustainable seafood supply, there's still work to do. Roughly one-third of the catch from Palau's long-line fisheries are non-target species, meaning that millions of turtles, dolphins, rays and sharks end up as "road kill" on the undersea highway. The challenge for the island's seafood industry is balancing catch levels with conservation efforts. Watch part two of our Great Big Film, "Sea Change," by our friends at Vacationland. Watch part one here.