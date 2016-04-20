Explore Portugal’s Castle of Many Colors

Perched atop Portugal’s Sintra Mountains sits Pena National Palace, an eclectic attraction built in the late 18th century. The castle’s vibrant colors and unusual architecture were the brainchild of King Ferdinand II, who built the palace to serve as a summer home for the Portuguese royal family. Today, it holds the distinction of being a UNESCO World Heritage Site, attracting visitors from around the world.



