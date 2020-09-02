When Beethoven Meets Bossa Nova, You’re Listening to Pianotainment

2.A Museum Where Mechanical Instruments Play Themselves
Marcel Dorn and Stephan Weh are serious musicians. But these concert pianists don’t take themselves too seriously. Performing under the name Pianotainment for more than 20 years, they share one keyboard and a passion for making classical musical accessible to all. You’ve got to hear their bossa nova-infused take on Beethoven’s “Für Elise.”
This Great Big Story was made possible by the German National Tourism Board and BTHVN2020.
