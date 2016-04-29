The Brain Behind Pinky (And Other ‘90s Cartoon Classics)

You know his voice from your favorite ‘90s cartoons; he gave life to Pinky from “Pinky and the Brain,” Yakko from “Animaniacs,” and even Raphael in the original “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” series. His name? Rob Paulsen. Meet the voice actor who helped make the ‘90s zany to the max.