This Arizona Pizza Shop Is Home to the World’s Largest Wurlitzer Organ

When you dine at Organ Stop Pizza, you’re in for a show. The Mesa, Arizona, restaurant is home to the largest Wurlitzer organ in the world. Organist Brett Valliant plays the massive instrument for patrons, with an accompanying light show. The restaurant, which opened in 1972, is unique today, but during the 1970s and ’80s, there were well over 100 restaurants serving pizza and pipes across the United States.