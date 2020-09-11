Pizza Around the World, From Mexico to Nepal

We’re all grown-ups here. Or very mature children. Which means we can debate exactly what should go on a pizza without descending into chaos, right? Well, we’ll see. In the latest episode of “Around the World,” we take a look at how pizza is prepared by seven people in seven countries, including Mexico, Sweden and Nepal. And no topping—from corn to grasshoppers to bananas—is off the table. Let the great pizza debate begin.