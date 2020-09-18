Trying Seven Unique Pizza Recipes From Around the World

No matter how you slice it, one pizza-themed episode of “Around the World” simply wasn’t enough for Great Big Story senior producer Beryl Shereshewsky. The pizza enthusiast asked for your recommendations on how you top your pizza. And, wow, a lot of you put pineapple on your pizza. Who knew that was a thing, from Malaysia to Sweden to Australia? She tries pizza topped with everything from Thousand Island dressing to gruyère cheese to bacon in this special episode of “Around the World.”