Village in India Plants 111 Trees Every Time a Girl Is Born

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
In Iran, A Village Among Volcanic Rocks
1:17

2.In Iran, A Village Among Volcanic Rocks

3.
A (Football) League of Their Own
2:46

3.A (Football) League of Their Own

4.
The Cerulean Oasis of the Desert
1:33

4.The Cerulean Oasis of the Desert

5.
The Art of Making 9-Foot Noodles by Hand
2:55

5.The Art of Making 9-Foot Noodles by Hand

6.
Enter This 700-Year-Old Temple of Colors
1:22

6.Enter This 700-Year-Old Temple of Colors

7.
Where India’s Top Brass Get Their Instruments
2:19

7.Where India’s Top Brass Get Their Instruments

8.
Saving India’s Most Sacred River
2:33

8.Saving India’s Most Sacred River

9.
This Town Has No Doors, No Locks and No Crime
2:09

9.This Town Has No Doors, No Locks and No Crime

10.
‘I Am His Hands. He Is My Eyes.’ The Friendship That Built a Forest​
2:46

10.‘I Am His Hands. He Is My Eyes.’ The Friendship That Built a Forest​

11.
A Stepwell Fit For a King, Built By a Queen
1:33

11.A Stepwell Fit For a King, Built By a Queen

12.
All Aboard the Lifeline Express
2:31

12.All Aboard the Lifeline Express

13.
This Mega Kitchen Serves 40,000 People Each Day (for Free)
2:34

13.This Mega Kitchen Serves 40,000 People Each Day (for Free)

14.
Get Lost in the Maze-Like Stepwell of Chand Baori
1:30

14.Get Lost in the Maze-Like Stepwell of Chand Baori

15.
Filling Potholes to Fill a Void
3:00

15.Filling Potholes to Fill a Void

16.
Delhi: Fruit Kulfi
1:06

16.Delhi: Fruit Kulfi

17.
Protecting Endangered Vegetables
3:01

17.Protecting Endangered Vegetables

18.
The Couple Who Replanted a Rainforest
2:54

18.The Couple Who Replanted a Rainforest

19.
The Valley Where Bridges Breathe
2:09

19.The Valley Where Bridges Breathe

20.
The Floating Forests of India
1:26

20.The Floating Forests of India

21.
Mumbai: Pizza Dosa
1:00

21.Mumbai: Pizza Dosa

22.
Mumbai: Extravaganza Puri
1:00

22.Mumbai: Extravaganza Puri

23.
Mumbai: Bahubali Sandwich
1:01

23.Mumbai: Bahubali Sandwich

24.
Mumbai: Bhaji Cone
00:54

24.Mumbai: Bhaji Cone

25.
The Best Stargazing Is at the Northern Tip of India
3:07

25.The Best Stargazing Is at the Northern Tip of India

Village in India Plants 111 Trees Every Time a Girl Is Born

In many parts of India, baby boys are favored over girls, who—due to the dowry system—can be seen as a financial burden on families. But the people of Piplantri are fighting this prejudice. In Piplantri, villagers celebrate the birth of their girls by planting 111 trees for each infant. The ritual began after Shyam Sunder Paliwal lost his teenage daughter, Kiran, and planted a tree in her honor. Today, he is leading the charge to ensure the girls of Piplantri are protected from harm and educated so they can grow up to be independent and self-sufficient. The trees are now becoming a source of beauty, sustenance and growth for the girls and the village as a whole.

Culture

Location

Piplantri, India

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
1:17
In Iran, A Village Among Volcanic Rocks
Up Next
2:46
A (Football) League of Their Own
Up Next
1:33
The Cerulean Oasis of the Desert
Up Next
2:55
The Art of Making 9-Foot Noodles by Hand
Up Next
1:22
Enter This 700-Year-Old Temple of Colors
Up Next
2:19
Where India’s Top Brass Get Their Instruments
Up Next
2:33
Saving India’s Most Sacred River
Up Next
2:09
This Town Has No Doors, No Locks and No Crime
Up Next
2:46
‘I Am His Hands. He Is My Eyes.’ The Friendship That Built a Forest​
Up Next
1:33
A Stepwell Fit For a King, Built By a Queen
Up Next
2:31
All Aboard the Lifeline Express
Up Next
2:34
This Mega Kitchen Serves 40,000 People Each Day (for Free)
Up Next
1:30
Get Lost in the Maze-Like Stepwell of Chand Baori
Up Next
3:00
Filling Potholes to Fill a Void
Up Next
1:06
Delhi: Fruit Kulfi
Up Next
3:01
Protecting Endangered Vegetables
Up Next
2:54
The Couple Who Replanted a Rainforest
Up Next
2:09
The Valley Where Bridges Breathe
Up Next
1:26
The Floating Forests of India
Up Next
1:00
Mumbai: Pizza Dosa
Up Next
1:00
Mumbai: Extravaganza Puri
Up Next
1:01
Mumbai: Bahubali Sandwich
Up Next
00:54
Mumbai: Bhaji Cone
Up Next
3:07
The Best Stargazing Is at the Northern Tip of India

Related Stories

Up Next
3:29
Venezuela’s Eagle Guardian
Up Next
2:30
Acing Senior Year at India’s School for Grandmothers
Up Next
2:08
Baba Singh and His 200-Pound Turban
Up Next
2:16
The Birdman of Chennai
Up Next
2:22
At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art
Up Next
3:17
The Keeper of the Ghost Trees
Up Next
2:48
How a Troop of Grade School Girls Are Fighting for Justice
Up Next
2:31
A Cafe Run by Heroes
Up Next
2:48
The World’s Best Delivery Service? Lunch in Mumbai
Up Next
2:24
At 84, the World’s Oldest Female Sharpshooter Doesn’t Miss
Up Next
2:23
Wedding Food for a Cause
Up Next
2:45
This Lowriding Reina Reigns Supreme
Up Next
3:30
The Sweet Sound of ‘GOOOAAAL!’
Up Next
3:11
When Disaster Strikes, They’re on the Ready
Up Next
2:16
Reading and Rollin’
Up Next
2:08
Meet the Argentine King of Gypsy Jazz
Up Next
2:30
Blind Birdwatcher Sees With Sound
Up Next
2:51
In Guatemala, Connecting With Spirits Through Giant Homemade Kites
Up Next
2:04
Bringing Color to the Street With the Graffiti Shaman
Up Next
2:46
The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life
Up Next
2:46
Turning Gas Guzzlers Into Clean Machines in Mexico City
Up Next
2:42
Shredding the World’s Highest Sand Dunes on Skis
Up Next
3:22
Fighting to Keep Mexico’s Floating Farms Alive
Up Next
2:08
The Amputee Climbers Climbing Volcanoes for a Cause
Up Next
3:18
Lagoons Among Dunes: Brazil’s Disappearing Desert Oases

Recommended Playlists

Barrier-Breaking Women

15 videos | 45 min

Stories to Noodle Over

13 videos | 31 min

For the Love of Animals

10 videos | 26 min

Masters of Japanese Craft

19 videos | 58 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:23
Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
Up Next
2:45
The New York Restaurant Hidden in a Freight Entrance
Up Next
1:47
Exploring Europe’s Largest Synagogue
Up Next
1:20
Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space
Up Next
6:44
How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food
Up Next
4:02
The Photographer Finding Inspiration in Dubai
Up Next
2:48
Hip-Hop’s Gold Mother
Up Next
3:04
Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
Up Next
4:37
Art as a Protective Second Skin
Up Next
1:40
Flexweave: Technology Driven by Technique
Up Next
2:18
The 50-Star American Flag Came From a High School Project
Up Next
2:34
Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
Up Next
2:31
All Aboard the Lifeline Express
Up Next
1:45
One Man’s Mission to Mobilize Indonesia’s Disabled Community
Up Next
2:20
In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History
Up Next
2:51
The Best Baguette in Paris
Up Next
1:20
The Adorable Long-Tailed Chinchilla Fights to Survive
Up Next
2:54
The Man, the Myth, the Cube
Up Next
3:07
How a Biker Club Helped Stop Bullying
Up Next
3:45
Becoming ‘Momster Mash:’ From HR Rep to Roller Derby Girl
Up Next
46:31
Bright Lights and Honky Tonk Nights
Up Next
4:05
Growing Coffee In the Shadow of a Volcano
Up Next
2:43
The Teen Sneaker Dealer to the Rich and Famous
Up Next
1:50
Uncovering the Mystery of the Magic 8 Ball
Up Next
2:22
Where Veteran Horses Retire After They’ve Served

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN