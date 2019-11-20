GBSLogoWithName
GBSLogoWithName
These People are Proving Plastic Waste Can Be Recycled

Plastic is polluting our planet. What can be done about it? Actually, quite a lot. Meet two people who are recycling plastic in the most creative ways. One makes bluetooth speakers out of plastic bags, the other crafts prosthetic sockets from plastic bottles.

This Great Big Story was made possible by BASF.

Tech & Science

Location

England

