The Unlikely Link Between Cheerios and Playboy

2.Climbing Great Heights for Honey
3.This 12-Year-Old Has Taken the Art World by Storm
4.Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
5.The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards
6.More Than a Handshake: The Historic Origins of the Dap
7.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
8.The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
9.Launching Flowers Into Outer Space
10.Meet the Most Licensed Artist in History
11.The Magical Realism of Foley Artists
12.Dub Master Med: Meet the French Voice of Eddie Murphy
13.They Look Like Photos, But They’re Not
14.How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration
15.Fake Food, Real Art: Crafting Display Delicacies
16.The Twins Blending Beats and Cultures
17.Coloring the Streets of Singapore
18.How North America’s Largest Mural Brings a Community Together
19.One Artist’s Surprising Technique to Inspire Change
20.The ‘Rock Star’ Artist Carving Portraits Through Time
21.The Long-Distance Couple Keeping Their Love Alive Through Art
22.Japan’s DJ Monk Spins the Holiest Beats
23.Using Art to Pay Tribute to an Ancient Civilization
24.One Artist’s Audacious Pursuit of Traditional Korean Hanji
25.The Gardens Behind Monet’s Masterpieces
Artist Dean Yeagle created the Honey Nut Cheerios bee. Oh, and by the way, he also draws erotic cartoons for Playboy. Breakfast will never be the same. Ever.
