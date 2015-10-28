GBSLogoWithName
Video
The Unlikely Link Between Cheerios and Playboy

Artist Dean Yeagle created the Honey Nut Cheerios bee. Oh, and by the way, he also draws erotic cartoons for Playboy. Breakfast will never be the same. Ever.

Location

United States

Full Map

Snack Like It’s 1999

Still craving the sugary sweet cereals you ate when you were a kid in the ’90s? We found where you can still buy them. Relive the sweet memories.

