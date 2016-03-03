GBSLogoWithName
Video
Playing Dead for a Living

Who’s got the most interesting job in the acting world? The award could well go to corpse actor Ali Merhi. To cut it in his field, you not only need to look dead, but also learn to hold your breath and act without emotion. Since dying on-screen is his job, Merhi has met countless horrific ends.

Location

1290 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA

Full Map

THE MOST HAUNTED PLACES IN AMERICA

Whether you’re a horror fanatic or a hardened skeptic, it’s hard to resist a good fright fest—and it turns out you don’t have to go very far to find one.

