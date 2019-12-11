Playing Minecraft to Raise Money for Cancer Research

Anna Maree Manciet has a dream job. She is a pro gamer for Alienware. And, yes, it is fun, but it also provides her opportunities to play with purpose. In Memphis, Anna Maree is on the campus of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to play Minecraft. Money raised from the livestreamed charity game will be used to help St. Jude fight cancer. For Anna Maree, it’s a cause that hits especially close to home.



This Great Big Story is by Alienware.