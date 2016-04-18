The Instrument That Lets You Play the (Electromagnetic) Field

Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Braving the Waters of Bimini with Shark Girl
2:12

2.Braving the Waters of Bimini with Shark Girl

3.
'Darkness Is My Canvas, Light Is My Brush'
2:22

3.'Darkness Is My Canvas, Light Is My Brush'

4.
Panama Hats, Handwoven in Ecuador
2:20

4.Panama Hats, Handwoven in Ecuador

5.
The Father-Son Duo Getting a Second Wind
3:03

5.The Father-Son Duo Getting a Second Wind

6.
The Pie That Stares Right Back
2:22

6.The Pie That Stares Right Back

7.
How One Military Family Saved for a Home of Their Own
3:40

7.How One Military Family Saved for a Home of Their Own

8.
The Qing Miao People of China Stay Connected to Their Ancestors Through Hair
2:48

8.The Qing Miao People of China Stay Connected to Their Ancestors Through Hair

9.
Visiting One of the Last of Holland’s Master Millers
3:10

9.Visiting One of the Last of Holland’s Master Millers

10.
A National Treasure Threatened : The Fiji Iguana Morphs For Survival
1:04

10.A National Treasure Threatened : The Fiji Iguana Morphs For Survival

11.
Handcrafting Giant Red Lanterns in Tuntou, China
2:00

11.Handcrafting Giant Red Lanterns in Tuntou, China

12.
The Amputee Climbers Climbing Volcanoes for a Cause
2:08

12.The Amputee Climbers Climbing Volcanoes for a Cause

13.
TGI Fridays Launched as New York’s First Singles Bar
2:27

13.TGI Fridays Launched as New York’s First Singles Bar

14.
This Toronto Raptors Super Fan Hasn’t Missed a Game in 20 Years
2:21

14.This Toronto Raptors Super Fan Hasn’t Missed a Game in 20 Years

15.
TriForce: The Path to Gaming Glory
14:30

15.TriForce: The Path to Gaming Glory

16.
Life On Either Side Of The Rainbow
1:41

16.Life On Either Side Of The Rainbow

17.
Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
2:54

17.Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument

18.
The Towns That Embraced Darkness to See Starlight
3:11

18.The Towns That Embraced Darkness to See Starlight

19.
Shredding the World’s Highest Sand Dunes on Skis
2:42

19. Shredding the World’s Highest Sand Dunes on Skis

20.
An Eagle with Super Human Strength
1:18

20.An Eagle with Super Human Strength

21.
Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing
3:43

21.Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing

22.
The Cuban Crocodile Crawls To Coexist
0:55

22.The Cuban Crocodile Crawls To Coexist

23.
The Fattiest Pastry in Europe
2:46

23.The Fattiest Pastry in Europe

24.
The Man of a Million Voices
3:28

24.The Man of a Million Voices

25.
Top Secret Tarts: Guarding Portugal's Culinary National Treasure
2:39

25.Top Secret Tarts: Guarding Portugal's Culinary National Treasure

The Instrument That Lets You Play the (Electromagnetic) Field

It's the only instrument in the world that you play without physically touching it, and its siren call has lured Hollywood and musicians alike in pursuit of its eerie, otherworldly sound. The Theremin, named for its inventor, Leon Theremin​, is a synthesizer controlled by electromagnetic fields. Pamelia Stickney is one of its best players.

Location

Vienna, Austria

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
2:12
Braving the Waters of Bimini with Shark Girl
Up Next
2:22
'Darkness Is My Canvas, Light Is My Brush'
Up Next
2:20
Panama Hats, Handwoven in Ecuador
Up Next
3:03
The Father-Son Duo Getting a Second Wind
Up Next
2:22
The Pie That Stares Right Back
How One Military Family Saved for a Home of Their Own
Up Next
3:40
How One Military Family Saved for a Home of Their Own
hair, mother, china, old hair, hairdresser
Up Next
2:48
The Qing Miao People of China Stay Connected to Their Ancestors Through Hair
Master Miller Maarten Dolman Operates One of Holland’s Most Famous Windmills
Up Next
3:10
Visiting One of the Last of Holland’s Master Millers
Up Next
1:04
A National Treasure Threatened : The Fiji Iguana Morphs For Survival
Handcrafting Giant Red Lanterns in Tuntou, China, for Lunar New Year
Up Next
2:00
Handcrafting Giant Red Lanterns in Tuntou, China
Up Next
2:08
The Amputee Climbers Climbing Volcanoes for a Cause
Up Next
2:27
TGI Fridays Launched as New York’s First Singles Bar
Up Next
2:21
This Toronto Raptors Super Fan Hasn’t Missed a Game in 20 Years
Up Next
14:30
TriForce: The Path to Gaming Glory
Up Next
1:41
Life On Either Side Of The Rainbow
Up Next
2:54
Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
Up Next
3:11
The Towns That Embraced Darkness to See Starlight
Up Next
2:42
Shredding the World’s Highest Sand Dunes on Skis
Up Next
1:18
An Eagle with Super Human Strength
Up Next
3:43
Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing
Up Next
0:55
The Cuban Crocodile Crawls To Coexist
Up Next
2:46
The Fattiest Pastry in Europe
Up Next
3:28
The Man of a Million Voices
Top Secret Tarts: Guarding Portugal's Culinary National Treasure
Up Next
2:39
Top Secret Tarts: Guarding Portugal's Culinary National Treasure

Related Stories

Up Next
3:54
Portland’s Godfather of Soul
Up Next
1:17
This “Giraffe Cat” Faces an Uncertain Future
Up Next
1:19
How Tootsie Rolls Saved the Troops
Nesquik, Eggo and Toaster Strudel: The Origin of Childhood Breakfast Foods
Up Next
2:46
Nesquik, Eggo and Toaster Strudel: The Origin of Breakfast Legends
Up Next
2:04
The Unlikely Origins of the Rearview Mirror
Up Next
31:30
Dreams of Everest: A Great Big Film
Up Next
3:46
Creating a Healthier World, One Medical Supply at a Time
Up Next
2:18
The 50-Star American Flag Came From a High School Project
Up Next
3:11
Decked Out in Wedding Silver
Up Next
1:51
The Jukebox Repairman
The Transgender Wrestler Nyla Rose Is Breaking Barriers for Herself and Others
Up Next
3:10
The Transgender Wrestling Champion Breaking Barriers for Herself and Others
Up Next
3:43
How to Conduct an Orchestra
Up Next
3:55
Bringing Mole to Many
making moves, dancer, dancing, jojo gomez
Up Next
5:04
Jojo Gomez Embraces Her Curves and Encourages Others to Do the Same
Up Next
1:12
Swim Peacefully With Thousands of Jellyfish in Palau
Up Next
1:23
This Tiny Island Was a Hub for Lumberjacks
Up Next
1:09
Breaking Fast in Russia
Up Next
1:56
Swimming With Great Whites: The Shark Trackers
Up Next
2:34
Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard
Up Next
3:01
No Trouble With the Curve: A Pitching Prodigy’s Secret Weapon
Up Next
2:28
The English Officers Policing Politeness
Up Next
1:06
London: Mushroom Beiju
Up Next
1:27
This Former Secret Passage Is Now a Time Capsule of Naples' Past
Up Next
2:30
Acing Senior Year at India’s School for Grandmothers
Up Next
3:19
Teen Born Without Jaw Finds His Voice

Recommended Playlists

Great Big Story on Instagram

201 videos | 644 min

Stories to Noodle Over

13 videos | 31 min

Explore Azerbaijan

2 videos | 5 min

Minnie Driver

Minnie Driver

5 videos | 19 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN