2.Braving the Waters of Bimini with Shark Girl
3.'Darkness Is My Canvas, Light Is My Brush'
4.Panama Hats, Handwoven in Ecuador
5.The Father-Son Duo Getting a Second Wind
6.The Pie That Stares Right Back
7.How One Military Family Saved for a Home of Their Own
8.The Qing Miao People of China Stay Connected to Their Ancestors Through Hair
9.Visiting One of the Last of Holland’s Master Millers
10.A National Treasure Threatened : The Fiji Iguana Morphs For Survival
11.Handcrafting Giant Red Lanterns in Tuntou, China
12.The Amputee Climbers Climbing Volcanoes for a Cause
13.TGI Fridays Launched as New York’s First Singles Bar
14.This Toronto Raptors Super Fan Hasn’t Missed a Game in 20 Years
15.TriForce: The Path to Gaming Glory
16.Life On Either Side Of The Rainbow
17.Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
18.The Towns That Embraced Darkness to See Starlight
19. Shredding the World’s Highest Sand Dunes on Skis
20.An Eagle with Super Human Strength
21.Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing
22.The Cuban Crocodile Crawls To Coexist
23.The Fattiest Pastry in Europe
24.The Man of a Million Voices
25.Top Secret Tarts: Guarding Portugal's Culinary National Treasure
It's the only instrument in the world that you play without physically touching it, and its siren call has lured Hollywood and musicians alike in pursuit of its eerie, otherworldly sound. The Theremin, named for its inventor, Leon Theremin, is a synthesizer controlled by electromagnetic fields. Pamelia Stickney is one of its best players.
