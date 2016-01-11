GBSLogoWithName
Please Pass The Space Food

Didn’t your mother ever tell you not to play with your irradiated string beans with almonds? Apparently Leland Melvin’s mother didn’t. The NASA astronaut and former NFL wide receiver shares the joys of “drinking” water bubbles and eating floating M&Ms in space.

Food & Drink
Offbeat & Fun

Location

1290 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA

Full Map

CALLING ALL SPACE NERDS! YOU NEED THESE...

If you’re a moon lover like us, you’ll love these lunar-inspired gadgets, puzzles, books, movies and more in our moon gear guide. Seriously, this stuff is out of this world!

