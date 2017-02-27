Pow Wow in the Club: A New Spin on First Nations Music

What do you get when you combine club music with the traditional sounds, rhythm and soul of an indigenous pow wow? Enter: A Tribe Called Red. This First Nations band is an Ottawa-based trio that is bringing music that originated on the North American plains to a whole new audience. With their unique fusion of beats, DJ NDN, 2oolman and Bear Witness have created a gathering place for all music fans while showing pride in their heritage.