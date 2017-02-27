Pow Wow in the Club: A New Spin on First Nations Music

2.The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex
3.Navigating Niagara Falls by Helicopter | That's Amazing
4.Scaling the Toughest Ice Climb on the Planet
5.Off the Grid on a Homemade Island
6.Island of One: The Keeper of the Lighthouse
7.On 9/11, This Canadian Town Welcomed In Stranded Passengers
8.The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI
9.How Puffins Have Divided This Canadian Town
10.All Aboard the Lifeline Express
11.This Mega Kitchen Serves 40,000 People Each Day (for Free)
12.The Massasauga Rattlesnake: A Victim of Fear
13.Dub Master Med: Meet the French Voice of Eddie Murphy
14.Photographing Liquid Mountains
15.Dumbfoundead’s Not Waiting for the Mic
16.This Toronto Raptors Super Fan Hasn’t Missed a Game in 20 Years
17.How Yung Raja Is Bringing Tamil to the Rap Scene
18.Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League
19.How Conflict Inspires Noga Erez's Chaotic Sound
20.The Snowshoe Storyteller
21.Acing Senior Year at India’s School for Grandmothers
22.The West African King in Canada
23.Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
24.In a Turkish Galaxy Far, Far Away...
25.How a Robot Hitchhiked Across Canada
What do you get when you combine club music with the traditional sounds, rhythm and soul of an indigenous pow wow? Enter: A Tribe Called Red. This First Nations band is an Ottawa-based trio that is bringing music that originated on the North American plains to a whole new audience. With their unique fusion of beats, DJ NDN, 2oolman and Bear Witness have created a gathering place for all music fans while showing pride in their heritage.
