This Solar Power Lantern Brings Light to Those Who Need It

2.This Lab Provides Birth Control for Male Mosquitoes
3.This Lightweight Robotic Hand Is a Smart Rehabilitation Device
4.How Households in Australia Are Trading Solar Energy
5.This Korean Calligraphy Artist Creates Large-Scale Works of Art
6.Handcrafting Giant Red Lanterns in Tuntou, China
7.Lighting Up the Sky With Chinese Lanterns
8.How Solar Farms are Helping Bees in England
9.A Taste So Sweet, a Smell So Rotten: The Pungent Joys of Durian
10.The Flying Farmer
11.From Singapore to Seattle, Finding Common Grounds
12.The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
13.This Indoor Skydiver Is Defying Gravity and Expectations
14.A Travel Writer Shares Three Tips to Make Your Next Trip More Rewarding
15.Building the Ultra-Efficient Drive
16.The Grandmas Leading Africa’s Solar Revolution
17.Why This Olympic Swimmer Left Medicine for MMA
18.Making Waves and Breaking Barriers
19.Coloring the Streets of Singapore
20.How Yung Raja Is Bringing Tamil to the Rap Scene
21.The Father-Son Duo Getting a Second Wind
22.South Korea’s Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival Is a Floating Festival of Light
23.Supertree Grove: A Green Oasis in an Urban Jungle
24.In Singapore, 70 Years of Crafting a Unique Theme Park
25.Training With a World-Class Speed Skater
There are more than two billion people on this planet with limited access to electricity. Many are using devices like kerosene lanterns that aren’t safe, or good for the environment. Which is why Vishnampet Sethuraman Hariharan, the founder and CEO of Singapore’s Third Wave Power, has created illumination options that rely on renewable energy sources like the sun. Among them—a solar lighting system that can be easily carried and used anywhere. Hariharan hopes to contribute to a growing culture of clean technologies in Southeast Asia.
NOTE: This story was filmed prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Great Big Story encourages everyone to stay safe and continue to social distance.
This Great Big Story was made possible by Singapore Tourism Board, Enterprise Singapore, and the Singapore Economic Development Board.
Location
SingaporeFull Map
3 videos | 4 min
9 videos | 27 min
4 videos | 13 min
3 videos | 12 min