Great Big Story
Video
This Solar Power Lantern Brings Light to Those Who Need It

There are more than two billion people on this planet with limited access to electricity. Many are using devices like kerosene lanterns that aren’t safe, or good for the environment. Which is why Vishnampet Sethuraman Hariharan, the founder and CEO of Singapore’s Third Wave Power, has created illumination options that rely on renewable energy sources like the sun. Among them—a solar lighting system that can be easily carried and used anywhere. Hariharan hopes to contribute to a growing culture of clean technologies in Southeast Asia.

NOTE: This story was filmed prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Great Big Story encourages everyone to stay safe and continue to social distance.

This Great Big Story was made possible by Singapore Tourism Board, Enterprise Singapore, and the Singapore Economic Development Board.

Tech & Science

Location

Singapore

