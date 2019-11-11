GBSLogoWithName
How Precision Oncology Is Making Strides in the Fight Against Cancer

In the fight against cancer, time is of the essence. Precision oncology is changing the way patients with cancer are treated, tailoring therapies and treatment plans based on what is happening to each individual patient and their tumor. This process involves measuring tumors in many different ways, which can generate terabytes of data. One of the key challenges of precision oncology is the need to analyze that data in real time. For a patient who does not have time to wait for insights, every hour is precious. Micron has teamed up with the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute to use machine learning and artificial intelligence to speed up that process, giving patients, doctors and researchers the gift of time.

This Great Big Story is by Micron.

Location

Portland, OR, USA

