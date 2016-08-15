Preserving One Square Inch of Silence

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls
1:29

2.Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls

3.
Hippie Hogs: Making Solar Bikes Sexy
1:46

3.Hippie Hogs: Making Solar Bikes Sexy

4.
Red-Faced, Hairless and Handsome: Meet the Bald Uakari Monkey
1:17

4.Red-Faced, Hairless and Handsome: Meet the Bald Uakari Monkey

5.
Spying on Wildlife With Animal Robots
2:38

5.Spying on Wildlife With Animal Robots

6.
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
1:16

6.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History

7.
The Wildest Product Testers in the Biz
4:02

7.The Wildest Product Testers in the Biz

8.
Europe's Largest Monument Marks Napoleon's Surrender
1:48

8.Europe's Largest Monument Marks Napoleon's Surrender

9.
Dive Into Budapest’s Hidden Underwater World
2:22

9.Dive Into Budapest’s Hidden Underwater World

10.
Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque
1:22

10.Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque

11.
Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
2:57

11.Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards

12.
A Colorful Eagle With an Uncertain Future
1:13

12.A Colorful Eagle With an Uncertain Future

13.
Hello Bright Eyes! Meet the Burrowing Owl
1:13

13.Hello Bright Eyes! Meet the Burrowing Owl

14.
This Brightly-Colored Parrot Once Roamed American Skies
1:15

14.This Brightly-Colored Parrot Once Roamed American Skies

15.
X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse
1:10

15.X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse

16.
The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them
3:30

16.The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them

17.
The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island
1:13

17.The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island

18.
Still Hanging On: The Cotton-Top Tamarin Fights for Survival
1:26

18.Still Hanging On: The Cotton-Top Tamarin Fights for Survival

19.
This Bird Came Back From Extinction
00:52

19.This Bird Came Back From Extinction

20.
Back from the Brink: The North American River Otter
1:07

20.Back from the Brink: The North American River Otter

21.
The Patagonian Mara Is a Rodent on the Run
1:05

21.The Patagonian Mara Is a Rodent on the Run

22.
These Skinks Are on the Brink of Extinction
1:20

22.These Skinks Are on the Brink of Extinction

23.
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
2:37

23.Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava

24.
A Cat Video Worth Watching
1:07

24.A Cat Video Worth Watching

25.
Moving To Higher Ground
1:48

25.Moving To Higher Ground

Preserving One Square Inch of Silence

Gordon Hempton is on a personal quest to preserve silence in nature. The “sound-tracker” circles the globe recording vanishing sounds, including the most elusive one of all: silence. In 2005, Hempton resolved to find the quietest place in Washington's Hoh rainforest, itself a haven of silence. According to Hempton, the area he found is precisely one square inch. But that little area of quiet—which holds incredible value for the Earth—is endangered. Now, Hempton is determined to protect it from noise pollution like overpassing jets, lest we lose one of our country’s last remaining silent places.

Adventures
Profiles

Location

Olympic National Park, 3002 Mt Angeles Rd, Port Angeles, WA 98362, USA

Full Map

10 Products for a More Sustainable Lifestyle

Saving the planet may feel like a huge challenge, but there are simple steps you can take to leave a smaller footprint on the Earth. From beeswax wraps to all natural deodorant, these products make a world of difference.

Up Next
branded
Up Next
1:29
Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls
Up Next
1:46
Hippie Hogs: Making Solar Bikes Sexy
Up Next
1:17
Red-Faced, Hairless and Handsome: Meet the Bald Uakari Monkey
Up Next
2:38
Spying on Wildlife With Animal Robots
Up Next
1:16
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
Up Next
4:02
The Wildest Product Testers in the Biz
Up Next
1:48
Europe's Largest Monument Marks Napoleon's Surrender
Up Next
2:22
Dive Into Budapest’s Hidden Underwater World
Up Next
1:22
Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque
Up Next
2:57
Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
Up Next
1:13
A Colorful Eagle With an Uncertain Future
Up Next
1:13
Hello Bright Eyes! Meet the Burrowing Owl
Up Next
1:15
This Brightly-Colored Parrot Once Roamed American Skies
Up Next
1:10
X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse
Up Next
3:30
The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them
Up Next
1:13
The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island
Up Next
1:26
Still Hanging On: The Cotton-Top Tamarin Fights for Survival
Up Next
00:52
This Bird Came Back From Extinction
Up Next
1:07
Back from the Brink: The North American River Otter
Up Next
1:05
The Patagonian Mara Is a Rodent on the Run
Up Next
1:20
These Skinks Are on the Brink of Extinction
Up Next
2:37
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
Up Next
1:07
A Cat Video Worth Watching
Up Next
1:48
Moving To Higher Ground

Related Stories

Up Next
1:30
In France, This Chapel Rises From a Volcano
Up Next
1:39
Japan’s All-Natural Monkey Spa
Up Next
1:32
The Abandoned Whaling Station Nature Reclaimed
Up Next
1:21
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
Up Next
2:24
At This Sanctuary, All Dogs Are in Heaven
Up Next
6:55
These Young Sisters Sent a Weather Balloon to Space | That’s Amazing
Up Next
3:08
The Life and Death Stakes of Weather in Space | That’s Amazing
Up Next
1:15
Behold (and Beware) the Largest Lizards on Earth
Up Next
2:41
The Brave Canine Lifeguards of Italy
Up Next
1:12
Swim Peacefully With Thousands of Jellyfish in Palau
Up Next
6:01
Photographing Liquid Mountains
Up Next
3:47
Finding Peace On the Rocky Trail
Up Next
1:20
Float Above China’s Misty Sandstone Forest
Up Next
3:43
Bike, Hike, Dive for Science
Up Next
5:04
The Fine Art of Rock Balancing | That’s Amazing
Up Next
2:54
The Couple Who Replanted a Rainforest
Up Next
2:49
In Peru, a 'Foggy' Solution to a Water Shortage
Up Next
2:16
One Man's Trash Is Another Man's Gym
Up Next
1:14
Meet the World’s Largest Porcupine
Up Next
1:17
This “Giraffe Cat” Faces an Uncertain Future
Up Next
1:18
An Eagle with Super Human Strength
Up Next
1:15
Australia’s Wild Dog: A Cultural Symbol on the Brink
Up Next
1:08
This Big-Billed Toucan Is Losing Its Home
Up Next
1:03
This Beautiful Parrot May Be the World's Smartest Bird
Up Next
1:22
This Tasmanian Devil Is No Looney Tunes Character

Recommended Playlists

Tackling Food Waste

9 videos | 29 min

That’s So ’90s

10 videos | 29 min

We Love You, Mom!

6 videos | 25 min

Camilla Belle: House of Hope

1 video | 7 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
1:22
These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
Up Next
2:56
Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
Up Next
1:52
Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art
Up Next
3:38
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
Up Next
2:47
China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
Up Next
1:16
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
Up Next
1:20
China’s City of Canals
Up Next
1:24
Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
Up Next
1:34
The Volcano That Burns Blue
Up Next
1:22
Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier
Up Next
3:05
All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!
Up Next
4:32
Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling
Up Next
3:38
The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
Up Next
1:28
A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
Up Next
2:04
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
Up Next
2:49
Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places
Up Next
3:36
Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
Up Next
2:10
The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
Up Next
6:40
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
Up Next
2:21
In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
Up Next
2:37
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
Up Next
1:41
Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place
Up Next
2:24
The Art of Fishing With Birds
Up Next
2:16
The Chili Cutters of China
Up Next
1:55
From Fashion Model To Sled Dog Musher

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN