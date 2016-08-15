Preserving One Square Inch of Silence

2.Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls
Gordon Hempton is on a personal quest to preserve silence in nature. The “sound-tracker” circles the globe recording vanishing sounds, including the most elusive one of all: silence. In 2005, Hempton resolved to find the quietest place in Washington's Hoh rainforest, itself a haven of silence. According to Hempton, the area he found is precisely one square inch. But that little area of quiet—which holds incredible value for the Earth—is endangered. Now, Hempton is determined to protect it from noise pollution like overpassing jets, lest we lose one of our country’s last remaining silent places.
Location
Olympic National Park, 3002 Mt Angeles Rd, Port Angeles, WA 98362, USAFull Map
9 videos | 29 min
10 videos | 29 min
6 videos | 25 min
1 video | 7 min