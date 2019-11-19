Pretty, Big and Dancing

GBSLogoWithName
Video
Akira Armstrong started dancing at 8 years old and never looked back. She even landed a featured appearance in two Beyoncé music videos, but when she decided to pursue dance professionally, she faced rejection from agencies because of her body type. She didn’t fit the physical mold of a typical dancer. So, Armstrong took matters into her own hands and started a plus-size dance company, Pretty Big Movement. Now she's a mentor and teacher to a group of women who are striving to become professional dancers themselves, regardless of their body types.

This Great Big Story was made possible by ASICS.

Location

New York City, New York

