2.Jojo Gomez Embraces Her Curves and Encourages Others to Do the Same
3.Dancer Yanis Marshall Struts His Stuff in High Heels
4.Warriors of Hula
5.How Jazzercise Turned Into a Viral Sensation
6.Fearless Women and Their Motorcycles Throughout History
7.Voguing and Waacking Through Vancouver
8.Posing for Inner Peace: The Yogi Practicing Body Acceptance
9.This Indoor Skydiver Dances on Air
10.Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
11.Pretty, Big and Dancing
12.‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
13.Dancing for His Life
14.Helping Refugees Heal Through Dance
15.Roaring With the Lion Dancers of New York’s Chinatown
16.Sky Dancing: How One Dance Group Defies Gravity
17.In South Africa, Securing a Better Future Through Ballet
18.This Plus-Size Model Loves What His Body Can Do
19.Dancing With Cerebral Palsy
20.More Than a Dance: What It Takes to Be a Hula Champion
21.Feel the Beat: Dancing While Deaf
22.Dancing in the Dark
23.These Kung Fu Nuns Break Bricks With Their Bare Hands
24.Japan’s Yamabushi Monks Endure Tough Training in the Mountains
25.Get Pulled on Skis by a Horse (Seriously)
Akira Armstrong started dancing at 8 years old and never looked back. She even landed a featured appearance in two Beyoncé music videos, but when she decided to pursue dance professionally, she faced rejection from agencies because of her body type. She didn’t fit the physical mold of a typical dancer. So, Armstrong took matters into her own hands and started a plus-size dance company, Pretty Big Movement. Now she's a mentor and teacher to a group of women who are striving to become professional dancers themselves, regardless of their body types.
