2.The Words Matter: One Voice Can Make a Difference
3.Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
4.Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
5.Transitioning as a Family
6.This Transgender Ballerina Is Raising the Bar
7.This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice
8.Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association
9.Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm
10.Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time
11.An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling
12.They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising
13.This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
14.Ángela Ponce Is Making History as Miss Universe’s First Transgender Contestant
15.This Is Latin America’s First Primarily Transgender School
16.Queen of the Ring: The Champion Wrestler in Drag
17.Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
18.Dancing for Freedom in the Middle East
19.How the Rainbow Pride Flag Earned Its (Colorful) Stripes
20.Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League
21.How a News Anchor Broke the Mold and Found Her Voice
22.This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
23.Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin
24.The Brooklyn Barber Whose Chair Is for Everyone
25.This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
Drag isn’t just for adults. It’s for kids, too. So says 11-year-old Desmond Napoles, aka, Desmond is Amazing. He got hooked on drag after watching “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with his mom. And he went viral after voguing the entire route of the 2015 New York City Pride parade. An LGBTQ activist, Desmond was one of the grand marshals of Brooklyn Pride this year. He radiates joy and positivity wherever he goes. But, despite all the love he spreads, Desmond has his fair share of haters that have required him to have extra security at school. Still, he continues to advocate for equal rights for all, and even started Haus of Amazing, a space where drag kids can come together and be themselves.
This story is a part of our new PROUD channel, celebrating stories of the LGBTQ+ community.
