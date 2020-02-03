This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors

Drag isn’t just for adults. It’s for kids, too. So says 11-year-old Desmond Napoles, aka, Desmond is Amazing. He got hooked on drag after watching “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with his mom. And he went viral after voguing the entire route of the 2015 New York City Pride parade. An LGBTQ activist, Desmond was one of the grand marshals of Brooklyn Pride this year. He radiates joy and positivity wherever he goes. But, despite all the love he spreads, Desmond has his fair share of haters that have required him to have extra security at school. Still, he continues to advocate for equal rights for all, and even started Haus of Amazing, a space where drag kids can come together and be themselves.



This Great Big Story was made possible by P&G.



This story is a part of our new PROUD channel, celebrating stories of the LGBTQ+ community.