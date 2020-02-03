An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling

2.The Words Matter: One Voice Can Make a Difference
3.Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
4.Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
5.Transitioning as a Family
6.This Transgender Ballerina Is Raising the Bar
7.This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice
8.This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
9.Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association
10.Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm
11.Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time
12.They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising
13.This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
14.Ángela Ponce Is Making History as Miss Universe’s First Transgender Contestant
15.This Is Latin America’s First Primarily Transgender School
16.Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
17.Dancing for Freedom in the Middle East
18.How the Rainbow Pride Flag Earned Its (Colorful) Stripes
19.Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League
20.How a News Anchor Broke the Mold and Found Her Voice
21.This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
22.Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin
23.The Brooklyn Barber Whose Chair Is for Everyone
24.This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
25.This Buddhist Monk Doubles as a Celebrity Makeup Artist
Subhi Nahas has tread a difficult path to asylum. Outed as a gay man in his native Syria, Nahas was forced to leave his family and friends behind in 2012. Now as an LGBT activist who works with the Organization for Refuge, Asylum & Migration, Nahas pulls from his own experiences to help other refugees acclimate to their new surroundings.
This Great Big Story was made possible by P&G.
This story is a part of our new PROUD channel, celebrating stories of the LGBTQ+ community.
Location
San Francisco, CaliforniaFull Map
40 videos | 100 min
15 videos | 26 min
19 videos | 156 min
3 videos | 5 min