An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling

Subhi Nahas has tread a difficult path to asylum. Outed as a gay man in his native Syria, Nahas was forced to leave his family and friends behind in 2012. Now as an LGBT activist who works with the Organization for Refuge, Asylum & Migration, Nahas pulls from his own experiences to help other refugees acclimate to their new surroundings.

