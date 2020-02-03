Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?

2.The Words Matter: One Voice Can Make a Difference
3.Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
4.Transitioning as a Family
5.This Transgender Ballerina Is Raising the Bar
6.This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice
7.This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
8.Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association
9.Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm
10.Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time
11.An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling
12.They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising
14.Ángela Ponce Is Making History as Miss Universe’s First Transgender Contestant
15.This Is Latin America’s First Primarily Transgender School
16.Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
17.Dancing for Freedom in the Middle East
18.How the Rainbow Pride Flag Earned Its (Colorful) Stripes
19.Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League
20.How a News Anchor Broke the Mold and Found Her Voice
21.This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
22.Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin
23.The Brooklyn Barber Whose Chair Is for Everyone
24.Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
25.This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
The beach is meant to be fun, light and enjoyable. But for some, the beach is an uncomfortable place, where gender norms and body image stereotypes create pressure to look or dress a certain way. That's why YouTube personality Ari Fitz created Tomboyish—a fashion project designed to question prevailing notions of beauty, femininity and masculinity. Her latest project revolves around swimwear for people who don't identify with confined notions of masculine or feminine. With items like swim vests and bodysuits, Fitz says her designs are meant to make the beach a less stressful place where everyone feels at home.
This Great Big Story was made possible by P&G.
This story is a part of our new PROUD channel, celebrating stories of the LGBTQ+ community.
