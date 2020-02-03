Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?

The beach is meant to be fun, light and enjoyable. But for some, the beach is an uncomfortable place, where gender norms and body image stereotypes create pressure to look or dress a certain way. That's why YouTube personality Ari Fitz created Tomboyish—a fashion project designed to question prevailing notions of beauty, femininity and masculinity. Her latest project revolves around swimwear for people who don't identify with confined notions of masculine or feminine. With items like swim vests and bodysuits, Fitz says her designs are meant to make the beach a less stressful place where everyone feels at home.

This Great Big Story was made possible by P&G.



This story is a part of our new PROUD channel, celebrating stories of the LGBTQ+ community.