This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
The Words Matter: One Voice Can Make a Difference
19:14

2.The Words Matter: One Voice Can Make a Difference

3.
Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
25:12

3.Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality

4.
Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
2:49

4.Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?

5.
Transitioning as a Family
2:29

5.Transitioning as a Family

6.
This Transgender Ballerina Is Raising the Bar
4:55

6.This Transgender Ballerina Is Raising the Bar

7.
This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
6:24

7.This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors

8.
Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association
2:15

8.Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association

9.
Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm
2:51

9.Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm

10.
Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time
4:16

10.Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time

11.
An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling
2:08

11.An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling

12.
The Sound of the Funny: The Vocal Chord Wiz Behind ‘Doug’s’ Theme Beat
3:10

12.The Sound of the Funny: The Vocal Chord Wiz Behind ‘Doug’s’ Theme Beat

13.
This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
6:48

13.This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors

14.
Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
3:33

14.Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries

15.
How the Rainbow Pride Flag Earned Its (Colorful) Stripes
2:09

15.How the Rainbow Pride Flag Earned Its (Colorful) Stripes

16.
Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League
3:08

16.Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League

17.
This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
7:32

17.This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC

18.
Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin
3:16

18.Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin

19.
Countertenor John Holiday Sings the Highest of High Notes
5:31

19.Countertenor John Holiday Sings the Highest of High Notes

20.
This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
3:17

20.This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low

21.
This Buddhist Monk Doubles as a Celebrity Makeup Artist
3:53

21.This Buddhist Monk Doubles as a Celebrity Makeup Artist

22.
The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
3:50

22.The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride

23.
Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian
2:24

23.Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian

24.
The Legend of Falkor: Remembering Your Favorite Voice from the ‘80s
2:23

24.The Legend of Falkor: Remembering Your Favorite Voice from the ‘80s

25.
Greta Thunberg: The Teenager Leading The Fight Against Climate Change
7:58

25.Greta Thunberg: The Teenager Leading The Fight Against Climate Change

This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice

In choral music, the gender binary is all too often in effect—men are expected to have deep baritone voices, while women are expected to have higher pitched sopranos. And if you are a singer who is trans or non-binary, that spectrum can feel isolating. But the Oakland Gay Men’s Chorus is hitting all the right notes when it comes to inclusion. Artistic director Dr. William “Billy” Sauerland makes a place in the group for every person and every voice. “I want anybody who feels like their voice has been silenced to make their voice even louder,” he says.

This Great Big Story was made possible by P&G.

This story is a part of our new PROUD channel, celebrating stories of the LGBTQ+ community.

Proud

Location

Oakland, CA

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
19:14
The Words Matter: One Voice Can Make a Difference
Up Next
25:12
Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
Up Next
2:49
Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
Up Next
2:29
Transitioning as a Family
Up Next
4:55
This Transgender Ballerina Is Raising the Bar
Up Next
6:24
This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
Up Next
2:15
Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association
Up Next
2:51
Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm
Up Next
4:16
Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time
Up Next
2:08
An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling
Up Next
3:10
The Sound of the Funny: The Vocal Chord Wiz Behind ‘Doug’s’ Theme Beat
Up Next
6:48
This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
Up Next
3:33
Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
Up Next
2:09
How the Rainbow Pride Flag Earned Its (Colorful) Stripes
Up Next
3:08
Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League
Up Next
7:32
This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
Up Next
3:16
Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin
This Musician Can Sing the Highest of High Notes
Up Next
5:31
Countertenor John Holiday Sings the Highest of High Notes
This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
Up Next
3:17
This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
Kodo Nishimura Is a Buddhist Monk and a Celebrity Makeup Artist
Up Next
3:53
This Buddhist Monk Doubles as a Celebrity Makeup Artist
Up Next
3:50
The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
Up Next
2:24
Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian
Up Next
2:23
The Legend of Falkor: Remembering Your Favorite Voice from the ‘80s
Up Next
7:58
Greta Thunberg: The Teenager Leading The Fight Against Climate Change

Related Stories

Up Next
2:05
Breaking Gender Roles in Ballroom
Up Next
1:13
Out of the Shadows: A Great Big Film Debuting June 18th
Up Next
2:06
Dub Master Med: Meet the French Voice of Eddie Murphy
Up Next
6:28
How This Interabled Couple Lives and Loves
Up Next
4:37
Art as a Protective Second Skin
Up Next
2:58
The First Gay Mayor of This Texas Town Is Spreading Southern Pride
Up Next
14:55
A Field Between | Former CIA Operative Risks Life to Promote Peace
Up Next
2:49
In Peru, a 'Foggy' Solution to a Water Shortage
Up Next
2:04
The Role of a Lifetime: Playing the Same Character for 60 Years
Up Next
4:03
Why This Japanese Farmer Plays Music for His Konnyaku Potatoes
Up Next
1:06
The Future of Fashion
Up Next
2:01
Building a Medieval Castle with Centuries-Old Techniques
Up Next
3:04
The Musical Genius Behind the “Friends” Theme Also Wrote “September”
Up Next
1:36
Scouring The Serengeti For The Elusive Black Rhino
Up Next
4:38
A Cycling Guide Through Dubai
Up Next
3:02
Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert
Up Next
2:38
Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef
Up Next
6:59
State by State, Crusading to End Child Marriage
Up Next
1:47
Exploring Europe’s Largest Synagogue
Up Next
1:52
The Library That Checks Out Dead Animals
Up Next
4:56
Afghanistan’s Female Journalists Risk Their Lives to Tell the News
Up Next
2:12
In a Kenya Slum, Changing Lives With Classical Music
Up Next
2:37
Lo Mein and Plantains: The Proud History of Cuban-Chinese Food
Up Next
1:49
The Man Who Put the Pee in Phosphorus
Up Next
2:14
Keeping the Ancient Craft of Tin Embroidery Alive

Recommended Playlists

If You Build It ...

9 videos | 23 min

Love Sweet Love

9 videos | 26 min

Reaching Out For The Stars

10 videos | 30 min

Beethoven 5 Ways

2 videos | 2 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
2:15
Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association
Up Next
2:29
Transitioning as a Family
Up Next
19:14
The Words Matter: One Voice Can Make a Difference
Up Next
4:55
This Transgender Ballerina Is Raising the Bar
Up Next
4:16
Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time
Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
Up Next
3:33
Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
Up Next
3:08
Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League
Up Next
3:16
Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin
Up Next
6:24
This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
Up Next
2:51
Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm
Up Next
2:49
Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
Up Next
2:08
An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling
Kodo Nishimura Is a Buddhist Monk and a Celebrity Makeup Artist
Up Next
3:53
This Buddhist Monk Doubles as a Celebrity Makeup Artist
Up Next
25:12
Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
Up Next
2:17
A Look Inside the Empowering World of Trans Bodybuilding
Up Next
3:14
Smashing Stereotypes in Synchronized Swimming
Up Next
2:08
The Brooklyn Barber Whose Chair Is for Everyone
Up Next
1:98
Voguing For A Cause
Up Next
2:24
Preaching the Love of All
Up Next
3:32
Queen of the Ring: The Champion Wrestler in Drag
Up Next
3:11
Meet the NFL’s First Male Cheerleaders
This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
Up Next
3:17
This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising
Up Next
13:02
They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.