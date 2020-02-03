This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice

In choral music, the gender binary is all too often in effect—men are expected to have deep baritone voices, while women are expected to have higher pitched sopranos. And if you are a singer who is trans or non-binary, that spectrum can feel isolating. But the Oakland Gay Men’s Chorus is hitting all the right notes when it comes to inclusion. Artistic director Dr. William “Billy” Sauerland makes a place in the group for every person and every voice. “I want anybody who feels like their voice has been silenced to make their voice even louder,” he says.



This Great Big Story was made possible by P&G.



This story is a part of our new PROUD channel, celebrating stories of the LGBTQ+ community.