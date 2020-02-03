This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice

2.The Words Matter: One Voice Can Make a Difference
3.Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
4.Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
5.Transitioning as a Family
6.This Transgender Ballerina Is Raising the Bar
7.This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
8.Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association
9.Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm
10.Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time
11.An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling
12.The Sound of the Funny: The Vocal Chord Wiz Behind ‘Doug’s’ Theme Beat
14.Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
15.How the Rainbow Pride Flag Earned Its (Colorful) Stripes
16.Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League
17.This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
18.Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin
19.Countertenor John Holiday Sings the Highest of High Notes
20.This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
21.This Buddhist Monk Doubles as a Celebrity Makeup Artist
22.The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
23.Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian
24.The Legend of Falkor: Remembering Your Favorite Voice from the ‘80s
25.Greta Thunberg: The Teenager Leading The Fight Against Climate Change
In choral music, the gender binary is all too often in effect—men are expected to have deep baritone voices, while women are expected to have higher pitched sopranos. And if you are a singer who is trans or non-binary, that spectrum can feel isolating. But the Oakland Gay Men’s Chorus is hitting all the right notes when it comes to inclusion. Artistic director Dr. William “Billy” Sauerland makes a place in the group for every person and every voice. “I want anybody who feels like their voice has been silenced to make their voice even louder,” he says.
This Great Big Story was made possible by P&G.
This story is a part of our new PROUD channel, celebrating stories of the LGBTQ+ community.
